HADI TO BECOME A ‘FITNAH LEPER’ IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD FOR OUTRAGEOUS LIES? ANWAR TO EXPOSE HADI’S SPITE & MEANNESS TO TOP WORLD MUSLIM LEADERS: AS THOUGH PAS CHIEF DOESN’T KNOW HOW ANWAR LOOKS LIKE – YET LIKE A FOOLISH ‘JAGUH KAMPUNG’, HADI SEIZES ON PIC OF ANOTHER MAN ALSO NAMED ANWAR IBRAHIIM TO PORTRAY PKR LEADER AS A FREEMASON

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim vowed to inform Muslim leaders worldwide to dismiss the untruthful allegation that he is a Freemason member made by Pas president Abdul Hadi Awang.
The Port Dickson MP also promised to reveal to the public Hadi’s letter sent to various Muslim leaders which carried the allegation.
In a video live stream on his official Facebook page tonight, Anwar said that there is indeed an “Anwar Ibrahim” in a list of members of the Masons Grand Lodge of Canada, but that “Anwar Ibrahim” was a clearly different person.
During the brief segment within the overall half an hour live stream, Anwar meticulously revealed a 2006 picture of the “Anwar Ibrahim” listed at the Freemasons website, which revealed a tubby man with a round face that does not resemble PKR president Anwar.
“Look at that ‘Anwar’ in 2006, I look quite ‘sihat bugar’ (healthy-bodied). Look at that. How can one be confused (into thinking the person is PKR president Anwar),” he said, referring to the picture of the Freemason member named Anwar Ibrahim.
“I will tell the leaders of the Muslim world that received Ustaz Hadi’s letter, and I will also spread the letter to the public to reveal the defamation (fitnah).
“Tonight, I give the example of one can obey the leadership, but not to the extent of becoming a ‘Pak Turut’ (person who obeys orders or follows the views of others without question), to the extent that one is unable to think and analyse and willing to defame over a political enemy,” Anwar said.
“There is no need for so much enmity to the point of defamation where he (Hadi) said that I am a senior Freemason member,” Anwar said, adding that he will later think about the next course of action in regards to the matter.
During the live stream, Anwar also revealed a copy of what he claimed was Hadi’s letter containing the Freemason allegation, whereby the letter was written in Arabic script and has the full name of PAS’ political name at the very top as well as the party’s logo.
On April 4, it was reported that Pas leaders have kept mum over the authenticity of a letter purportedly written by Hadi in Arabic and sent to Muslim leaders worldwide.
The letter allegedly said that PAS had chosen to work with then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the 2018 14th General Election, and had rejected working with Anwar Ibrahim’s faction, because the party “was not confident of his personal character and his faith as well as his dangerous political pragmatism”.
The letter was allegedly dispatched by Hadi in his capacity as Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East with ministerial rank. – MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI