HADI TO BECOME A ‘FITNAH LEPER’ IN THE ISLAMIC WORLD FOR OUTRAGEOUS LIES? ANWAR TO EXPOSE HADI’S SPITE & MEANNESS TO TOP WORLD MUSLIM LEADERS: AS THOUGH PAS CHIEF DOESN’T KNOW HOW ANWAR LOOKS LIKE – YET LIKE A FOOLISH ‘JAGUH KAMPUNG’, HADI SEIZES ON PIC OF ANOTHER MAN ALSO NAMED ANWAR IBRAHIIM TO PORTRAY PKR LEADER AS A FREEMASON

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim slammed PAS chief Abdul Hadi Awang for linking him to the Freemason movement.

The Port Dickson MP said Hadi’s accusation that he was a key Freemason leader was baseless.

The “photographic evidence” used to link him to the movement was also fake, Anwar said.

“This is the work of someone stupid. Look at the picture of the person he calls Anwar Ibrahim, who is he?

“This was in 2006. I was not this fit in 2006, even if they want to say that Anwar was in the United States, and politicise it,” he said in a video statement last night.

There was also a photo of several individuals who were allegedly Freemasons with a person that PAS said was Anwar.

Anwar said the person in question has a different built.

“Facts need to be checked before accusations are thrown, since (you) are good with checking before giving tazkirah,” he said, aiming his words at Hadi.

He asked why Hadi chose not to fact check when it comes to accusing people.

Anwar said he will clear his name and respond to the allegations levelled against him in a letter that Hadi sent to leaders of Islamic countries, which was eventually revealed to the public.

He said one should not fail to think just because of jealousy.

“Him wanting to be with the government is another issue but that does not warrant enmity to an extent of calumny.

Anwar also uploaded a letter dated March 22, written in Arabic and believed to contain Hadi’s allegations. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

I’m not a Freemason – Anwar to tell Muslim leaders everywhere of Hadi’s allegation

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim vowed to inform Muslim leaders worldwide to dismiss the untruthful allegation that he is a Freemason member made by Pas president Abdul Hadi Awang. The Port Dickson MP also promised to reveal to the public Hadi’s letter sent to various Muslim leaders which carried the allegation. In a video live stream on his official Facebook page tonight, Anwar said that there is indeed an “Anwar Ibrahim” in a list of members of the Masons Grand Lodge of Canada, but that “Anwar Ibrahim” was a clearly different person. During the brief segment within the overall half an hour live stream, Anwar meticulously revealed a 2006 picture of the “Anwar Ibrahim” listed at the Freemasons website, which revealed a tubby man with a round face that does not resemble PKR president Anwar. “Ya Allah, if you wish to politicise for supporting Umno, do not go to that extent. “Look at that ‘Anwar’ in 2006, I look quite ‘sihat bugar’ (healthy-bodied). Look at that. How can one be confused (into thinking the person is PKR president Anwar),” he said, referring to the picture of the Freemason member named Anwar Ibrahim. “I will tell the leaders of the Muslim world that received Ustaz Hadi’s letter, and I will also spread the letter to the public to reveal the defamation (fitnah). “Tonight, I give the example of one can obey the leadership, but not to the extent of becoming a ‘Pak Turut’ (person who obeys orders or follows the views of others without question), to the extent that one is unable to think and analyse and willing to defame over a political enemy,” Anwar said. “There is no need for so much enmity to the point of defamation where he (Hadi) said that I am a senior Freemason member,” Anwar said, adding that he will later think about the next course of action in regards to the matter. During the live stream, Anwar also revealed a copy of what he claimed was Hadi’s letter containing the Freemason allegation, whereby the letter was written in Arabic script and has the full name of PAS’ political name at the very top as well as the party’s logo. On April 4, it was reported that Pas leaders have kept mum over the authenticity of a letter purportedly written by Hadi in Arabic and sent to Muslim leaders worldwide. The letter allegedly said that PAS had chosen to work with then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the 2018 14th General Election, and had rejected working with Anwar Ibrahim’s faction, because the party “was not confident of his personal character and his faith as well as his dangerous political pragmatism”. The letter was allegedly dispatched by Hadi in his capacity as Malaysia’s special envoy to the Middle East with ministerial rank. – MKINI THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

