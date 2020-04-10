MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN TO PUT THEMSELVES FIRST, COUNTRY LAST AGAIN? SHOW RESTRAINT, LOOSEN MCO RULES GRADUALLY – DZULKEFLY FIRES OFF A WARNING EVEN AS WORLD BANK FORSEES THE ‘WORST FALLOUT SINCE THE GREAT DEPRESSION’- EVEN AS

PUTRAJAYA must show restraint when it comes to extending the movement-control order (MCO) beyond April 14 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic as it affects the economy, a former health minister told The Malaysian Insight.

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the federal government should consider gradually loosening restrictions if the MCO is extended so as to reduce its economic damage.

The advice follows businesses warning of massive lay-offs and civil society groups reporting of more low-income folk going hungry as the three-week MCO halts commerce and trade.

He, however, said the MCO should not be abruptly ended as rules must still be in place to reduce the spread of infections.

The MCO was enforced on March 18 to break the chain of Covid-19 infections. As of yesterday, the number of infections stood at 4,228 with 67 deaths.

“There may be a loosening of the MCO but with appropriate measures in place. We can’t be subjected to the MCO for months on end because of its adverse impact on the economy,” Dzulkefly, who served as health minister in the previous Pakatan Harapan administration, told The Malaysian Insight.

“We are seeing positive results of MCO and we must celebrate and recognise that. However, we should have a debate about the appropriate measures moving forward .

“It is about how to take a step down but rules on social distancing should be in place for banks and shopping areas. It should be a smart loosening of measures rather than an abrupt end.”

For instance, certain staff in non-essential services and businesses could start returning to work so that their companies can restart some operations, he said.

“This means wearing masks at all times, sitting at least 2m away from colleagues, not having any physical contact and not having large-scale meetings or gatherings.”

Rules like social distancing must remain even if the MCO is lifted, says a former health minister. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Irwan Majid, April 10, 2020.

Regulations, such as stores and supermarkets not allowing more than 100 customers in at any one time, should also continue, he said.

Dzulkefly’s comments come as Putrajaya decides today on whether to extend or remove the MCO that has been in place in Malaysia for the past three weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was important to buy time for the healthcare system to catch up, to have enough ventilators and hospital beds in order to treat a rise in cases. But thankfully, there was no escalation in the number of infections,” he said.

There is speculation that Putrajaya may keep the MCO in place after its deadline of April 14 but reduce some of its restrictions.

Dzulkefly said even with loosening of restrictions, Malaysians must get used to a “new normal” of reducing contact.

“The habits we learned during the MCO must not be discarded.

“The practice of using online platforms for business, for education, must continue,” he said, adding that the pandemic is not over.

World faces worst fallout since Great Depression, warns IMF chief

THE coronavirus pandemic has inflicted an economic crisis unlike any in the past century and will require a massive response to ensure global recovery, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said yesterday.

The warnings about the damage inflicted by the virus already were stark, but Georgieva said the world should brace for “the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression”.

With nearly 89,000 deaths in 192 countries and territories and the number of cases now surpassing 1.5 million worldwide, much of the global economy has been shut down to contain the spread of the virus.

The International Monetary Fund expects “global growth will turn sharply negative in 2020”, with 170 of the fund’s 180 members experiencing a decline in per capita income, Georgieva said.

Just a few months ago, the fund was expecting 160 countries to see rising per capita income, she said in a speech previewing next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank, which will be held virtually due to the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19.

‘It could get worse’

Even in the best-case scenario, the IMF expects only a “partial recovery” next year, assuming the virus fades later in 2020, allowing normal business to resume as the lockdowns imposed to contain its spread are lifted.

But she added this ominous caution: “It could get worse”.

There is “tremendous uncertainty around the outlook” and the duration of the pandemic, Georgieva said.

The IMF will release its latest World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with grim forecasts for its members this year and next. In January, the IMF projected global growth of 3.3% this year and 3.4% in 2021.

But that was a different world.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warns that things could get worse because of the coronavirus pandemic. – EPA pic, April 10, 2020.

The US economy has purged 17 million jobs since mid-March, with the latest weekly data issued yesterday showing 6.6 million workers filed for unemployment benefits, and economists projecting a double-digit jobless rate this month.

The World Bank said yesterday the pandemic might cause the first recession in Africa in 25 years.

Researchers at the Institute for International Finance (IIF), a global banking association, expect a 2.8% plunge in global GDP, compared to a decline of 2.1% in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

That is a sharp reversal from October, when the IIF predicted 2.6% growth.

Recovery depends on decisive actions now, Georgieva said. The IMF has US$1 trillion (RM4.4 trillion) in lending capacity and is responding to unprecedented calls from 90 countries for emergency financing.

Send more lifelines

Countries already have taken steps worth a combined US$8 trillion, but Georgieva urged governments to do more.

“Lifelines for households and businesses are imperative” to “avoid a scarring of the economy that would make the recovery so much more difficult”.

The IMF board approved a doubling of emergency lending facilities that will provide about US$100 billion, and is moving ahead with debt relief for the poorest countries and also help for countries with unsustainable debt levels.

“The bleak outlook applies to advanced and developing economies alike. This crisis knows no boundaries. Everybody hurts,” Georgieva said.

She noted that about US$100 billion in investments already had fled emerging markets – more than three times the capital exodus seen in the 2008 global financial crisis.

US officials have scrambled to apply a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of jobs in the world’s largest economy and keep the financial system from freezing up. – AFP

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / AFP

