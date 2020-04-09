JUST LIKE THAT! 1.2 MILLION PEOPLE LOSE THEIR JOBS IN INDONESIA DUE TO COVID-19 – AND MUHYIDDIN & CO STILL HAVE TIME TO CLOWN AROUND, PLAY POLITICS

JAKARTA: More than 1.2 million people have lost their jobs in Indonesia since the Covid-19 pandemic began, said the Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah.

Quoting her statement in the local media, Ida Fauziyah said the statistics were based on an update by her ministry on April 7, after 39,377 companies had to let go of their employees or gave them leave without pay, due to losses or failure to operate.

Since the first Covid-19 death was recorded on March 11, economic activity in Indonesia worsened due to control measures to address the pandemic.

Since March 16, the Indonesian government has taken measures in stages such as the closure of schools, places of worship, tourist centres, entertainment venues, ban on foreign tourists and the implementation of large-scale social restrictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic also has a devastating effect on everyday income earners, who were currently having difficulty making a livelihood such as food vendors, online transport drivers (e.g. nearly two million drivers registered with Gojek company, excluding Grab) and other low-level workers with daily income.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said more and more Indonesians working abroad were also currently returning, mainly due to job losses.

‘’A total 40,429 Indonesian workers have returned from Malaysia alone from March 18 to April 8,’’ he said.

Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani said the Indonesian currency was also in sharp decline comparable to the 1998 economic crisis, and was feared to plummet to Rp20,000 to one US dollar.

The current exchange rate of the rupee is Rp17.500 per US dollar and during the 1998 economic crisis, the rupee was lower at Rp16,950 per dollar.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a live broadcast on local television today, announced various incentives to the poor in the country whose income had been affected, including financial assistance amounting to Rp600,000 a month for three months, sembako card aid (essential item card) worth Rp200,000 monthly, for nine months, to 20 million eligible family heads.

– Bernama

