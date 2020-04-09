LAUGHING STOCK MUHYIDDIN CABINET STRIKES AGAIN! AS DEFENCE MINISTER ISMAIL SABRI SAYS RESTRICTIONS STILL IN PLACE AFTER MCO – HIS COLLEAGUE ANNUAR MUSA CHARGES ON WITH SPECIAL EXEMPTION FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS EVEN THOUGH MCO NOT LIFTED YET

CRITICAL construction projects in Kuala Lumpur have been granted exemptions to work during the movement control order period, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said today.

In a press conference broadcast on Facebook, Annuar raised the matter after receiving a number of complaints about work taking place at various construction sites.

“Some exceptions have been agreed upon in the construction category, which is considered critical and also to ensure safety.

“The three types of work are deep excavation, tunnelling and long span construction across highways, which have been granted exemption with a specific number of employees,” he said.

Annuar warned of inherent risks if the ministry decided to halt these projects.

“The MRT tunnel is currently being dug in six places within 10 meters. The excavation of this tunnel is non-stop and the work is done 24 hours a day.

“If work stops, the tunnels may be subject to sink holes or landslides.

“There are also several deep excavation operations, which go down to 40m. If stopped, they could possibly collapse and so on, so they have been granted an exception.

“Stopping long span construction along the highways may cause technical issues,” he said.

Annuar said although permission is given to companies to continue their projects, they would still need to adhere to the guidelines provided by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Public Works Department and the Ministry of Health.

The minister said he met with the management of the respective companies involved to explain the rules to which they must adhere working during the MCO.

“Companies must ensure that they comply 100% to the guidelines provided.

“This includes submitting a list of names of employees who are authorised to work,” he said, adding that they are given exemptions on a case-by-case basis. – TMI

Ismail Sabri says restrictions still in place after MCO

MALAYSIANS will not have full freedom to move about even after the movement control order (MCO) ends, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“There will standard operating procedures in place to which they will have to adhere.

“For example, mass gatherings are not allowed.

“Any activity that involves a lot of people (together) at any one time is prohibited,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 security issues in Putrajaya today.

Last week, Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said mass gatherings should not be held for at least the next six months, even after the MCO is over.

Ismail Sabri has also said previously that the government is discussing new standard operating procedures for business operations and social movements after the MCO ends.

Today he said no decision has been made on whether the order will be extended.

“As of now, we have not decided on anything. There will be an announcement if there are any updates.

“Any extension of the MCO will depend on the advice of the Health Ministry.”

Putrajaya has imposed the MCO since March 18 until April 14 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

As of yesterday, the virus has so far infected 4,119 people and caused 65 deaths. – TMI

