LOOK AT HOW QUICKLY THEY REMOVED THE COMPETENT WOMEN FROM TOP GLC POSTS – ENRAGED RAFIDAH ‘DISGUSTED’ BY MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN COUP GOVT, SUSPECTS ‘VESTED INTERESTS’

Former minister Rafidah Aziz has criticised the “disgusting” manner in which heads of government-linked companies (GLCs) have been removed under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, she rued the premature departure of many “competent women” from these top posts.

“What is disgusting is the manner that removals and appointments (were) done.

“The random, unwarranted removal or replacement of mostly mid-contract and mid-term competent individuals, who for now, mainly happen to be competent and professional women.

“And (they were) not evaluated according to their performance. The only excuse given was because they were ‘political appointees’ of the previous government, they must be replaced,” she said, not naming names.

Rafidah, a vocal supporter of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, questioned if these top posts would be filled in a way that would serve “vested interests”.

“And so applies the ‘vested interest rule’.

“We want ‘our own’ people there perhaps so they can do ‘our biddings’ especially when multi-million ringgit budgets and contracts are in the picture?” she asked.

The past week saw a string of chairperson departures – Noripah Kamso from Bank Rakyat, Hasnita Hashim from Mara, Noor Farida Ariffin from Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) and Mohd Bakke Mohd Salleh from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

Zakri Khir resigned from his post as Socso chairperson, as did Nungsari Ahmad from being the Khazanah Research Institute chairperson.

MKINI

