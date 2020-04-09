ANY RACIAL REASONS? RM1,000 FINE MUST BE PAID WITH 2 WEEKS – ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI TURNS THE HEAT ON MCO VIOLATORS WITH SURPRISINGLY HARSH DECISION – EVEN AS ORDINARY MALAYSIANS FACE PAY CUTS, JOB LOSSES DUE TO LOCKDOWN
Those who continue to defy the movement control order (MCO) must now pay a RM1,000 fine within two weeks of the compound being issued.
Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday said 95 compound notices were issued on Wednesday (April 8).
As of Wednesday, a total of 7,205 people had been nabbed since the MCO was imposed on March 18.
ANN
.