MUHYIDDIN & CO DIG THEIR CLAWS INTO SYED SADDIQ – IN BID TO PRY HIM FROM MAHATHIR’S SIDE? MACC ZOOM IN ON YOUNGEST EX-MINISTER’S BANK STATEMENTS AS PROBE INTO MISSING RM250K HEATS UP

ANTI-GRAFT authorities are in the midst of obtaining bank documents of former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman over an alleged theft of RM250,000 at his home.

Sources from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said Syed Saddiq and his parents have been asked to provide statements on the missing money.

“They were called to MACC headquarters in Putrajaya last Friday.

“His parents were called as Syed Saddiq had claimed that they had given him the money.

“We are also currently in the process of obtaining Syed Saddiq’s bank documents for further investigation,” a source told The Malaysian Insight.

The source added there have been some delays in getting the bank documents due to the ongoing movement control order.

Syed Saddiq had lodged a police report on March 29 at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters, claiming the money had gone missing from a safe inside the house.

He said only a few people knew the safe’s combination numbers and that he had last opened it on March 13 or 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 in relation to receiving bribes.

An investigation paper was opened after MACC received complaints that the money was “ill-gotten gains”.

“MACC had received complaints about the possession of a large amount of suspicious cash belonging to a former minister as reported by the media.

“Based on the complaint, MACC launched an investigation,” the agency said in a statement on March 31.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.