HOW CLEAN IS MUHYIDDIN & HIS COUP GOVT? NAJIB’S PRICE – TO BE LET OFF JAIL. THE STRATEGY – TO DELAY & TO EXACT REVENGE ON THE CRONIES WHO SPILLED THE BEANS

The mask has slipped off fast enough!

Who believed the golfing ‘PM8′ in the first place when he claimed that he would keep a ‘clean’ government, despite being wholly dependent on ‘Bossku’ and his gang for his inadequate numbers in parliament?

Najib’s price, along with all the others facing trial, has been to be let off jail. They have sacrificed positions in the bogus cabinet in return for backroom command and that includes instructions that Sarawak Report has learnt have already been sent out to the judges in Najib’s trial to find him innocent.

The plan is to take their time on that, of course. After all the world knows the truth about these stolen billions. But, meanwhile, Bosku and his boys want key revenge on cronies who split on them.

Salleh was far too honest for the good old tradition Malaysia they can’t wait to get back to. For the good of everybody, one needs to understand. -SARAWAK REPORT

‘Clean’ Government?

The Perikatan Nasional government has reportedly asked Bakke Mohd Salleh, who is known to be among the few people within 1MDB who spoke up before it devolved into a global scandal, to resign as the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairperson. The Straits Times reported that Bakke (above) had been asked to vacate the post which he was appointed to by the previous Pakatan Harapan government in July 2018. Bakke resigned from the 1MDB board after its management allowed US$700 million to be diverted to Good Star Ltd, a company controlled by businessperson Low Taek Jho in 2009. The report said the move, and several more attempts by the PN government to assert its own appointments are aimed at appeasing supporters.

SARAWAK REPORT

