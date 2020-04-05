COVID-19 NEW CASES NOW SET TO BREACH 4,000 MARK – BUT NEARLY A THIRD HAVE RECOVERED

FOUR people have died from Covid-19 in the 24 hours up to 12pm today, bringing the number of casualties from the coronavirus to 61, said director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

According to Noor Hisham, three of the cases were senior citizens with a history of chronic disease such as diabetes.

He said there were 179 new cases reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,662.

Of the 179 new cases, 46 are linked to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster.

He said 99 patients were in intensive care units with 48 of those on respirators.

Ninety people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the past day, with 1,005 now having made a full recovery from the virus.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

