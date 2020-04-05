WITH HATE & SPITE FROM HADI – MORE LIES IN THE NAME OF ISLAM AGAINST PAKATAN

Amanah today responded to a letter purportedly sent recently by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang to world Muslim leaders, saying that it was an attempt by Hadi to mislead the latter on Malaysian politics.

Party communications director Khalid Samad in a statement lambasted Hadi (above) for trying to make Pakatan Harapan component parties look as being anti-Islam.

“Amanah regrets the content of the letter, which was full of allegations and accusations that are baseless, fake, misleading and defamatory in nature.

“It is clear that Hadi through the letter tried to give a false impression on the political situation in Malaysia. We were informed that Hadi had written the confusing explanation after several global Muslim leaders started questioning the logic behind PAS’ actions and political stand of late,” said Khalid (photo).

Last week, a letter in Arabic purportedly signed by Hadi and its translation had gone viral on social media. The PAS chief had purportedly attacked Pakatan Harapan and defended the Perikatan Nasional coalition in the document.

However, attempts to get confirmation on its authenticity had been futile as PAS leaders, including an aide to Hadi, had not responded to requests for comment.

Hadi had allegedly written the letter in his capacity as special envoy to the Middle East.

He purportedly said that Harapan’s victory in 2018 had sided with the non-Muslim majority and that Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been used to topple former premier Najib Abdul Razak, and there were opportunities for foreign powers who were anti-Islam to meddle in the country as was what had supposedly happened in other Arab countries.

The letter also took a swipe at Amanah which it said were “secular liberals” who relied on support from Western embassies for strategies, media, and finances.

“All these accusations were made to support Hadi’s argument and to convince recipients of the letter that Harapan is purportedly an enemy of Islam and a threat to the religion.

“Based on these lame arguments, Hadi tried to justify PAS’ action in leading the move to form a backdoor government,” Khalid said.

He also took a swipe at Hadi’s purported claim that there was an internal conspiracy in Harapan to topple Mahathir as prime minister so that those who are anti-Islam can get into power and thus, forcing PAS to take over the government together with its allies.

“This is purely fictional and an imagination,” said Khalid.

