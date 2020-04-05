KOTA SAMARAHAN MP RUBIAH GETS COVID-19 – EVEN AS ABANG JO & CO REFUSE TO SLAP ON ENHANCED MCO

KOTA Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang is the latest Sarawak politician to test positive for Covid-19, reports The Borneo Post.

It was announced by state youth and sports minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah yesterday.

Karim was standing in for Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, who usually gives the state’s daily press conference on Covid-19, but recently began self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.

To-date, other Sarawak politicians who have tested positive are state assistant minister of transport Jerip Susil, who is also Mambong assemblyman, Sarikei MP Andrew Wong and Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii.

While Yii has recovered and been discharged, Wong is still being treated at the Sibu Hospital, according to The Borneo Post.

State leaders who are under self-quarantine, besides Embas, are Deputy Chief Minister Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, after coming into contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The Borneo Post also said state reps who are in self-quarantine are Tasik Biru assemblyman Henry Harry Jinep and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

They had met Jerip at a recent meeting on district disaster management in Bau and Serian.

Jerip reported to have contracted the coronavirus though contact with a person in the Good News Fellowship Conference Church cluster, The Borneo Post added.

No need for enhanced MCO in Kuching, Samarahan, says Sarawak minister

AN ENHANCED movement control order is not on the table for Sarawak’s Covid-19 hot beds, including Kuching and Samarahan, said state Tourism and Arts Minister Abdul Karim Hamzah.

According to Karim, giving the daily media briefing in place of quarantined Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah, said the situation was not critical.

The state today recorded one more Covid-19 death with 15 new positive cases.

There were no deaths reported yesterday but 28 people had been infected in previous 24 hours.

Kuching division is the only red zone area in Sarawak, with 40 or more cases, while Samarahan is in the orange zone with 18.

Apart from the populated major urban centres like Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu Miri, Limbang and Lawas, a large swathe of the state’s rural communities have yet to record even a single case.

“The situation is well under control and there is nothing to suggest an enhanced movement control order or a total lockdown are needed just yet,” Karim said.

However, the minister would not dismiss the possibility that it could be introduced to curb the spread of the virus.

“If there is a need for a specific area to be under total lockdown, we will do it.”

The confirmation of the death, a 56-year-old man from Kg Demak Baru, means 10 people in Sarawak have died from Covid-19.

Karim said the man was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital, Kuching, on March 30 and tested positive on April 1.

He died at 4.16pm yesterday.

All the 15 new positive cases were detected in Kuching, Karim said, and that brings the total in the state to 254.

All were admitted to the SGH for treatment and isolation.

The pandemic has also taken a heavy toll on the state cabinet with two, out of three deputy chief ministers, and two ministers in isolation.

Aside from Uggah and Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, Housing and Local Government Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian and Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Fatimah Abdullah have been ordered to go into quarantine after coming into close contact with an infected person during food supply and distribution meeting on March 27.

Assistant Transport Minister Dr Jeip Susil and Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang have also tested positive for the virus.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.