MCO FOR EVERYONE – EXCEPT FOR MUHYIDDIN & GANG: TO ‘CELEBRATE’ ARRIVAL OF MINISTER NORAINI, UPSI TELLS STUDENTS TO TRAIN TOGETHER FOR MUSIC PERFORMANCE DESPITE SOCIAL DISTANCING ORDER FROM GOVT

Staff of University Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) have expressed their dissatisfaction over the planned visit of Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad today.

Although many programmes have been cancelled following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), a staff member, who declined to reveal his identity, said that nearly 20 students from the music faculty were directed to perform for Noraini’s visit at 3pm today.

He said that although the presentation was ultimately cancelled at the last minute, the superiors’ actions were irresponsible because they had been practising for a week before the programme.

“That (training) is against the rules and directives of MCO. Student activities should have been discontinued, but practices were held during the MCO period,” he said when contacted by Malaysiakini.

A memo from the Chancellery office sighted by Malaysiakini, and dated April 2, from the vice-chancellor to Faculty of Music and Performing Arts (FMSP) Associate Professor Mohd Azam Sulong showed a request for the performance in conjunction with Noraini’s visit.

Ironically, the purpose of the visit was to review the preparedness of UPSI’s Covid-19 task force in its effort to deal with any outbreak that may occur.

For the record, the MCO initially ran from March 18 to March 31, but was then extended to April 14 as a move by the government to reduce or break the chain of coronavirus infections.

The MCO has witnessed careful control of the public’s movement with the closure of many government and private premises except for essential services.

Why take risks?

Another source, who is also an UPSI employee, said the programme itself should not have continued because the university should take steps to support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Although the programme has to do with raising awareness of the dangers of Covid-19, the government’s clear direction is to stay at home.

“I wonder why there is such a need for a tour and (the now cancelled) music performances that will surely involve many people who will gather and invite Covid-19 infections.

“We do not know if some of them are positive for Covid-19 but are without symptoms. The question is, why risk it ?”he asked.

He said the authorities should take firm action against the organisers of the programme.

“If compulsory matters such as Friday prayers can be temporarily halted, why such activities that are considered unnecessary?” he added.

‘Strictly following Healthy Ministry SOP’

When asked to comment on the complaints, UPSI Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Shatar Sabran explained to Malaysiakini that the visit would proceed and that it would comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Health Ministry.

“The minister will visit to see how we handle Covid-19 and how well the students are doing. There is no crowd – less than 20 (will be involved),” he said.

“The importance of the Health Ministry’s SOP is being recognised and obeyed,” he said via Whatsapp.

He also confirmed that the music performances were cancelled.

