FROM NOW ON, ONLY ‘YES-MEN’ PIPING AZMIN & MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BUSINESS PROPAGANDA’ WILL BE TOLERATED? KHAZANAH RESEARCH UNIT’S CHAIRMAN QUITS CITING ‘LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN HIS LEADERSHIP’ BY THOSE IN CHARGE OF KHAZANAH ITSELF

NUNGSARI Ahmad Radhi today confirmed he has left his position as chairman of the Khazanah Research Institute.

He told The Malaysian Insight that the organisation’s benefactor Khazanah Nasional Berhad no longer has confidence in his leadership.

“The only benefactor of the institute no longer have confidence in me to lead it.”

However, Nungsari said he remains as chairman of Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) for now.

He was appointed Mavcom chairman in 2018, after Pakatan Harapan came to power.

News reports had quoted sources saying his resignation came into effect on Tuesday.

Nungsari, a former Balik Pulau MP, started contributing to the institute as a trustee since its inception in 2013.

The institute carries out research on pressing issues faced by the nation.

Nungsari’s resignation comes at a time when Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is named Khazanah Nasional’s new chairman, replacing Dr Mahathir Mohamad who stepped down on March 25.

Also appointed as board members of Khazanah Nasional are Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and the fund’s former director Mohammed Azlan Hashim.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

