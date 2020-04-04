‘THANK GOD FOR THE AGONG WHO HAILS FROM NAJIB’S HOME STATE – OTHERWISE CHINESE DAP WOULD STILL BE IN POWER’: NAJIB CAMP CHURNS UP THE ANTI-CHINESE, ANTI-MAHATHIR PROPAGANDA – ‘IT WAS DAP WHO PLAYED WITH FIRE & MAHATHIR WHO BURNED MALAYSIA’

Of course, they are still trying to oust Muhyiddin. That is why they want parliament to be convened — so that they can attempt a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin. Parliament must stay in recess until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, even if until the end of this year. The last thing we want is DAP back in power where they can create more damage to Malaysia.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s antics these last five years should already have rung the alarm bells that the (then) 90-year old (now 95 years old) one-time prime minister of Malaysia or PM4 is no longer playing with a full deck of cards.

Soon after the 2013 general election or GE13, Mahathir attacked Najib Tun Razak and said the prime minister was wasting time and money in trying to please the Chinese, who would never support the government never mind what you do for them. Umno’s survival depends on the Malays but Najib is not looking after the Malays, as he should, lamented Mahathir.

Then, soon after that, Mahathir did a U-turn and said Najib is a cash-for-king prime minister who is buying Malay support with dedak (meaning animal feed or money).

Mahathir is symbolic of Nero, the mad emperor, who fiddled while Rome burned

On the one hand Najib is wrong for NOT looking after the Malays and wasting time with the Chinese and on the other hand Najib is wrong for ‘buying’ the Malays with animal feed. So, what should Najib do then? Kedua-dua pun salah!

In short, nothing Najib does is right. Damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Buat pun salah, tak buat pun salah.

The only thing that was clear is that Mahathir wanted Najib out, the same way Mahathir wanted Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi or Pak Lah out in June 2006 — less than three years after he became prime minister or PM5 on 1st November 2003. And Mahathir was looking for an excuse to kick Najib out — just like he used the United Nation’s Oil-for-Food program as the excuse to kick Pak Lah out.

And, in December 2014, Mahathir found that excuse, the so-called 1MDB RM42 billion ‘robbery’.

Mahathir’s story was that Najib stole RM42 billion of 1MDB’s money, maybe even RM50 billion or more. RM42 billion or more of 1MDB’s money had lesap or disappeared into thin air, said Mahathir. The truth is, RM42 billion of 1MDB’s money had been invested in RM51 billion worth of property and shares. The money had not evaporated into thin air. But Mahathir did not know this — or knew about it but purposely lied to Malaysians.

Mahathir destroyed Umno just to make his son, Mukhriz, the prime minister

At that time, back in 2013 and 2014, Malaysians should have already known that there was something wrong. Mahathir sudah mula merepek or talk nonsense. He no longer made sense and contradicted himself every other day. But then Mahathir was bent on ousting Najib, which fit in to Pakatan Harapan’s agenda. Hence, they closed their eyes to Mahathir’s senility and eccentricity and adopted the old man as their spiritual leader.

And this was a huge mistake. Pakatan Harapan thought the old man had gone bonkers so they could use him to oust Najib and then get rid of him later. But Mahathir had no intention of leaving the stage until his son, Mukhriz, was safely on the way to becoming PM8 or PM9. And this meant Anwar Ibrahim was not in the equation. Of course, Pakatan Harapan knew this but they thought they could manage the problem.

Then they realised they could not manage the problem after all. So, on 21st February 2020, they decided to end this charade once and for all and send Mahathir into retirement. But Mahathir had no intention of retiring, not until Mukhriz was safe. And, on 24th February 2020, Mahathir retaliated by resigning as prime minister.

DAP knew that Mahathir is toxic but they thought they could use him and control him

No one saw that coming. Hence there was no Plan B for the eventuality of Mahathir resigning. Pakatan Harapan was caught with its pants down. Melayu kata, inilah akibatnya bila main dengan orang gila. Akhirnya kita pun jadi gila.

Then, after resigning, Mahathir came back as the interim prime minister, no such post in Malaysia’s Federal Constitution. Then he held a press conference to bentang his RM20 billion COVID-19 stimulus package. Melayu kata, lepas batuk di tangga or celah gigi saja.

What can RM20 billion do? Even Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s RM250 billion will not be enough if the COVID-19 pandemic continues beyond 30th April 2020, which looks like it will happen.

In the end, Malaysia might be seeing RM1 trillion in ‘damages’ if by September the problem is still around and Malaysia needs to remain in ‘lockdown’. And if we take this lockdown matter lightly, we may see 20,000 deaths before this whole thing is over.

Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong had to step in to save Malaysia

The fact that in January Mahathir brushed aside the COVID-19 problem as ‘not serious’ already revealed that the mad Emperor Nero was fiddling while Rome was burning. Malaysians should have already braced themselves for a crash landing. And when Mahathir bentang his RM20 billion package to ‘save’ Malaysia, that was the time to pack your bags and leave.

Thank God Malaysia has something called Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong. And His Majesty the Agong stepped in to save the country. Now we are seeing sanity prevail and the mad emperor who fiddled while Rome burned is out for good.

Of course, they are still trying to oust Muhyiddin. That is why they want parliament to be convened — so that they can attempt a vote of no confidence against Muhyiddin. Parliament must stay in recess until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, even if until the end of this year. The last thing we want is DAP back in power where they can create more damage to Malaysia.

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

Raja Petra Kamarudin

MALAYSIA TODAY

