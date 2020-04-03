DESPERATE KELANTAN FAMILY SURVIVES ON TEA & CRACKERS ONLY

GUA MUSANG:’We ran out of rice and depend on crackers dipped in tea just to fill our belly.’

That was 58-year-old Hasnah Che Mat’s reply to a question on her family’s well-being after the Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

The Kampung Perasu resident said she and her husband Ahmad Zami Jusoh, 58, were rubber tappers. But they could no longer work because of the MCO. Hasnah also looks after her father, Che Mat Bakar, 101.

“What makes me feel sad is that we can only serve tea and crackers for my frail 101-year old father, as his meal three times a day.

“We are also staying in an old house which belongs to the rubber estate owner. The place has no water and electricity,” she said when met at her home today.

She said since the MCO came into force, she spent most of her time indoors until her savings from rubber tapping were all used up.

Hasnah points at her house’s wall made from broken wood planks and zinc sheet. She also has to endure without supply of electricity and water. -NSTP/RAMLI IBRAHIM

“I earn around RM500 monthly which covers our food expenses,” she said. She also spent money to buy disposable diapers for her bedridden father.

“I am more worried now. With the price of rubber falling to RM1.60 per kg now, it will affect our income.”

Fortunately, Hasnah’s family recently received food aid from Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusof.

Ab Aziz, when contacted, confirmed that he was aware of Hasnah’s problems following the MCO.

Those who wish to contribute to the family can contact Hasnah at 0199359413.

