NO MASS GATHERINGS FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR? MOH DROPS HINT

Politics | April 3, 2020 by | 0 Comments

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the ministry is considering discouraging mass gatherings for the next six months to one year due to Covid-19.

He said social practices would change even if the movement control order (MCO) ends on April 14, with social distancing becoming the norm and hand-shaking no longer practised.

“We will look at totally discouraging mass gatherings for the next six months to one year,” he said at a press conference today. FMT

