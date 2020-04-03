NO MASS GATHERINGS FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS TO A YEAR? MOH DROPS HINT
PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the ministry is considering discouraging mass gatherings for the next six months to one year due to Covid-19.
He said social practices would change even if the movement control order (MCO) ends on April 14, with social distancing becoming the norm and hand-shaking no longer practised.
“We will look at totally discouraging mass gatherings for the next six months to one year,” he said at a press conference today. FMT
Despite the extended movement control order (MCO) currently ending on April 14, he said Malaysians will now have to live with new norms to safeguard themselves from Covid-19.
“On mass gatherings, from six-months to a year, we can see that we discourage mass gatherings,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the daily press conference on Covid-19. malay mail
