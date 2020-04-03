DESPITE PREMATURE SELF-CONGRATS BY MUHYIDDIN & CO AHEAD OF RAYA, VIRUS TOLL CLIMBS WITH 217 NEW CASES – EVEN AS SINGAPORE TO START MONTH-LONG PARTIAL LOCKDOWN NEXT WEEK

A worker repairing the wooden slats on a boardwalk near Singapore’s financial district yesterday. The city-state will close all non-essential businesses next week to curb Covid-19 infections. – EPA pic, April 3, 2020.

SINGAPORE will shut for a month most most workplaces except for essential services and key economic sectors from next Tuesday as part of the government’s stricter measures to “minimise physical contact” and keep the Covid-19 outbreak in check, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced today.

All preschool and student care centres will also be closed, but will provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements.

These measures will be in place for at least one month.

“We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now, to pre-empt escalating infections,” said Lee, who was giving an update on the Covid-19 situation which was broadcast live on television, radio and his Facebook page.

“We will, therefore, impose significantly stricter measures. This is like a circuit breaker. It will help reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring.”

The government will also tighten its restrictions on movements and gatherings of people, said Lee.

“It boils down to three things: First, stay at home, as much as possible. Second, avoid socialising with others beyond your own household,” said Lee.

“Gatherings should be confined to your household. Avoid visiting even your extended families who are not staying with you, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.”

Third, people should go out “only to do essential things”.

“For work, if you are in essential services or key economic sectors. To buy food at markets, or to take out from restaurants and hawker centres,” said Lee.

“Or to exercise in the neighbourhood park, keeping a safe distance from others.”

The spirit of these measures is to get everyone to minimise physical contact, Lee said.

“If we don’t go out, if we avoid contact with others, then the virus won’t be able to spread. It is as simple as that,” said Lee.

On the closures of workplaces, Lee said the government “should not disrupt economic sectors that are strategic, or form part of a global supply chain”.

People working in these industries can continue to go to work, with safe-distancing measures in place.

“But most other work premises must close. If the person can work from home, he should do so,” he said.

“But others will not be able to, including foreign workers on construction sites and in shipyards. These workers live in dormitories, and we will make arrangements to look after them.”

Lee said the government has to “ensure that most of our workforce stays at home and limit their physical interaction to as few people as possible”.

On the move to full home-based learning, Lee said schools started with one day of it earlier this week.

“This has gone smoothly, with teething issues being resolved. The Ministry of Education will work with the schools to implement full home-based learning starting next Wednesday.”

Worrying trend

Lee said he last spoke to the nation on Covid-19 three weeks ago.

“Since then, the number of new cases daily has begun to rise. We used to see fewer than 10 new cases a day. But in the last two weeks, despite our best efforts, we have routinely had more than 50 new cases daily,” he said.

He noted that initially, many of the new cases were imported from overseas, mostly returning Singaporeans.

Then last week, the authorities began to see more locally transmitted cases.

“Furthermore, despite our good contact tracing, for nearly half of these cases, we do not know where or from whom the person caught the virus,” said Lee.

“This suggests that there are more people out there who are infected, but who have not been identified. And they may be passing the virus unknowingly to others.”

In the last few days, the authorities have also discovered several clusters at foreign worker dormitories, and one at a nursing home.

“These are very worrying, because large numbers of people live together in dormitories and nursing homes,” said Lee, who reiterated that a single case can “quickly lead to a large cluster”.

He added: “Furthermore, nursing home patients are mostly old and frail, and very vulnerable to the virus.”

Lee reiterated that as the situation developed over the past weeks, the government has tightened its safe-distancing measures progressively.

“Singaporeans have responded well, calmly and responsibly, and made adjustments in their daily lives,” he said.

“By working together, we have kept the outbreak under control. But looking at the trend, I am worried that unless we take further steps, things will gradually get worse, or another big cluster may push things over the edge.”

He said he wanted to reassure Singaporeans “that things will be alright”.

“Essential services will continue running so that all of us can cope with this new situation, as we hunker down to fight this virus. We have enough food supplies to last us through this period and beyond. You can still shop at the supermarket or wet market. And you need not rush to stock up for weeks at a time,” said Lee.

“You can still buy food from your favourite hawker centres or coffee shop. Though you will have to take out and eat at home with your own family. Rather than hang out and eat outside with your friends.” – TodayOnline,

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.