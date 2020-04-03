WOMAN WHO SCOLDED COP ‘IDIOT’ CHARGED – IS THIS NOT EXCESSIVE? DON’T THE POLICE HAVE BETTER THINGS TO DO THAN THROW THEIR WEIGHT AROUND DURING MCO?
PETALING JAYA: A 43-year-old woman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to scolding a police officer on duty at a roadblock in Kota Damansara on Tuesday.
Tong Poh Kim was charged under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act with disrespecting policeman Izuan Hashim Nor Hamzah by calling him an “idiot”.
If found guilty, she faces a maximum fine of RM100.
If convicted, she faces a two-year jail term, a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both.
Magistrate Nurshahirah Abdul Salim allowed Tong bail of RM4,000 with one surety for each charge. She also set May 14 for next mention.
Tong was arrested on March 31 after shouting “You are all idiots” at the officers conducting a roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Surian as part of the movement control order.
Police said she was trying to provoke officers at the scene.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.