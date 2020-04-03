ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS – PAS RUSHES FOR A SLICE OF THE GRAVY TRAIN: CONFUSED FOR SURE – BUT MUST HADI & CO FOLLOW BN’S DIRTY FOOTSTEPS INSTEAD OF TELLING MUHYIDDIN TO MIND THE NATION’S COFFERS & CUT THE FAT?

Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s criticism, in 2018, of the then Pakatan Harapan administration’s appointment of DAP chairperson Tan Kok Wai as special envoy to China, has attracted Harapan’s attention.

This came on the heels of the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s appointment yesterday of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as special envoy to the Middle East, with ministerial rank.

Through a posting on his official Facebook page last night, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil reminded Tuan Ibrahim (photo, above), who is PAS deputy president, of his 2018 criticism of the then Harapan administration’s appointment of Tan as special envoy to China.

Fahmi’s FB post carried an excerpt from Tuan Ibrahim’s own FB post dated Aug 14, 2018, which urged the then Harapan government not to follow the footsteps of the former Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

Tuan Ibrahim’s 2018 posting said that PAS is disappointed with the appointment of Tan as Harapan, when in the opposition during BN’s rule, had criticised the BN administration’s appointments of former MIC president S Samy Vellu as special envoy to India and South Asia with ministerial rank, former MCA president Ong Ka Ting as special envoy to China and Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) member Tiong King Sing appointment as special envoy to East Asia encompassing Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

SPDP was part of the BN alliance during the BN administration.

The PAS veteran’s FB posting two years ago also reminded the then Harapan government that despite it not being able to fulfil its 14th general election (GE14) manifesto within 100 days of being in government and the cancellation of various projects that would have immensely benefited the people, it (the Harapan government) still appointed Tan as special envoy to China, among others.

“What is the view of Dato Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man about the appointment of the special envoy to the Middle East, especially in the current increasingly downturn (suram) economy? Regret (Kesal)? Redha (accept with gladness what is granted by Allah)? Syukur (gratitude to Allah)?” Fahmi (above) posted on his FB page last night, in reference to Hadi’s appointment as special envoy.

The Lembah Pantai MP’s FB posting has been shared 83 times and received 299 comments as of 7.55 this morning.

Much earlier yesterday, on his FB page, Tuan Ibrahim had expressed his highest congratulations to Hadi for Hadi’s appointment as special envoy to the Middle East with ministerial rank.

“His (Hadi’s) vast experience in international issues, especially in the Middle East and which involve Muslims, cannot be denied. May his experience have a major impact on the nation,” Tuan Ibrahim posted.

Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim’s post also carried an excerpt of the April 2 media statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announcing the appointment of Hadi, who is the Marang MP.

MKINI

