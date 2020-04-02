SO WHO WILL PAY HADI’S CUSHY ‘SPECIAL ENVOY, MINISTERIAL LEVEL’ PAY PACKAGE? AT A TIME LIKE THIS, DO MALAYSIANS WANT TO WASTE MONEY ON AN ENVOY TO THE MIDDLE-EAST WHEN THERE ARE ALREADY AMBASSADORS IN PLACE

KUALA LUMPUR ― The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has been appointed as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East.

In a brief statement, it said that the post holds the same level as a minister.

He later said then he did not wish to take up a Cabinet post as he wishes to lead his party to monitor the conduct of the federal government, especially party members who were appointed ministers and deputies.

