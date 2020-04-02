SO WHO WILL PAY HADI’S CUSHY ‘SPECIAL ENVOY, MINISTERIAL LEVEL’ PAY PACKAGE? AT A TIME LIKE THIS, DO MALAYSIANS WANT TO WASTE MONEY ON AN ENVOY TO THE MIDDLE-EAST WHEN THERE ARE ALREADY AMBASSADORS IN PLACE
KUALA LUMPUR ― The Prime Minister’s Office announced today that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has been appointed as the prime minister’s special envoy to the Middle East.
In a brief statement, it said that the post holds the same level as a minister.
The president of the Islamist party and Marang MP was conspicuously absent in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.
He later said then he did not wish to take up a Cabinet post as he wishes to lead his party to monitor the conduct of the federal government, especially party members who were appointed ministers and deputies.
In a separate Facebook post today, Hadi thanked Muhyiddin for trusting him with the post.
“God willing, I will use some experience I have to help the Malaysian government to lead the agenda of the ‘ummah’ unity and world peace,” he said, using the Arabic term that usually refers to the Muslim community.
