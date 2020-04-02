SO SOON MUHYIDDIN FORGETS THE DEADLY TABLIGH! 208 NEW COVID-19 CASES TAKE TALLY TO BEYOND KEY 3,000- MARK – BUT MOH, PANDERING TO POLITICIANS WANTING TO PLEASE THE MALAY COMMUNITY AHEAD OF RAYA, SAYS MCO TO END AS SCHEDULED ON APRIL 14

PUTRAJAYA: Five more deaths from Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the death toll from the virus to 50.

A total of 208 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of patients so far to 3,116.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 105 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 54 in need of respiratory assistance.

He said 122 patients have recovered, bringing the total number discharged to 767. This is the highest number of recoveries to date.

The most recent deaths were of men aged between 37 and 85 from Johor, Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan.

“We have resolved the problem of personal protective equipment supplies,” Noor Hisham said.

“The issue now is distribution to the hospitals that need it. There are a lot of donations coming in. The issue now is logistics, (how) to send them to Sabah and Sarawak, for example.”

He also said imported cases were Malaysians coming back from overseas.

“That is why we implemented the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

“Our prediction is that perhaps within a crucial two weeks, if everyone plays their role, stays at home, washes their hands and practises social distancing, hopefully we can flatten the curve either by the first or second week of April.”



Second phase of MCO to end as scheduled

Noor Hisham also said the second phase of the MCO is expected to end as scheduled on April 14.

“On April 10, we will look at performance based on data,” he said, adding that it is still too early to make any conclusions.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

