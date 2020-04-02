NOW IN THE NAME OF ISLAM, COVID-19 CAN BE CAUGHT & PUT IN A BOTTLE (LIKE A JINN!): MUHYIDDIN WARNS MALAYSIA TO BECOME ‘LAUGHING STOCK’ OF THE WORLD IF FOOLISH MUHYIDDIN & CO DON’T BUCK UP

Former Islamic religious affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa has expressed frustration with certain quarters who exercise rituals in the name of Islam to contain Covid-19 by “keeping” the virus in a bottle.

“ There are those who claim that they can catch Covid-19 and put it in a bottle.

“I don’t know whether to cry or laugh. This is not about catching a jinn.

“Covid-19 is a virus that needs a vaccine through scientific means so that everyone can have (the cure).

“If the world is watching, we will become a laughing stock,” he said in a clip posted on social media.

A video of a man performing a ritual on a “patient” has circulated on social media.

He is seen “pulling” the virus from the hands of the “patient” and putting it in what appears to be a jar while chanting.

Several men are seen observing the ritual in the same room.

Meanwhile, Mujahid also criticised Health Minister Dr Adham Baba for claiming that drinking warm water would prevent Covid-19 infection.

“This (statement) came from a person who is a minister.

“To me, this is very unfortunate when the world is laughing at us. Enough of this,” he said.

During an interview on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme on March 20, Adham said the virus behind the Covid-19 outbreak “doesn’t like high temperatures” and advocated drinking warm water as a means of prevention.

“This virus doesn’t like high temperatures.

“The virus will be eliminated and end up in the stomach. If it ends up in the stomach, there is acid and they will lose.

“The important thing is to eliminate the virus from the throat before it enters the lungs because it loves the lower respiratory tract,” Adham had said.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases expected to peak in mid-April, says WHO

MALAYSIA will see a peak in coronavirus cases in mid-April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today.

WHO’s head of mission and representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, Ying Ru-Lo, told Reuters the world body projected that Malaysia will see a peak in hospitalised cases in mid-April.

The number of critically ill patients is estimated to reach the peak within the next week, she said, adding that there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve.

As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded 2,908 Covid-19 infections with 45 deaths.

Malaysia has imposed a movement-control order (MCO) to break the chain of infection. The first phase of the MCO was held from March 18 till March 31. The MCO has been extended until April 14.

Malaysia’s Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday the first phase of the MCO has shown signs of early success in efforts to control and flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that although there were surges in the number of cases, they were mainly due to the Health Ministry’s action in carrying out screening actively.

“We can see that there are early signs that it can be contained. So, in the next two weeks, we must all intensify our practices of washing our hands and social distancing. most importantly, change our behaviour and we can change the trend,” Noor Hisham had said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

