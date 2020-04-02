ONLY GOOD FOR LOOKING ‘HANDSOME’ & BEING CHAUFFEURED HERE & THERE? FIRST THING AZMIN & ISMAIL SABRI DO – IS THROW ‘LOCKDOWN’ EXTENSION HOT POTATO TO MOH – DESPITE DUO BEING PICKED TO CHAIR SPECIAL PANEL ON MCO & ECONOMY

The Health Ministry will decide if there is a need to extend the movement control order (MCO), which started on March 18, beyond April 14 to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
As for now, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has not made a decision on this matter.
“God willing, if the Health Ministry’s report shows that the number of positive infections is not increasing but flattening (the MCO could be lifted).
“We pray that if the people abide by the control order, then the rate of infections would not only flatten but decline. We should pray this happens.
“So the Health Ministry will determine (if there is a need to extend the MCO),” he said in his daily briefing in Putrajaya this afternoon.
The MCO, which has inflicted a devastating economic blow prompting Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to announce a RM250 billion stimulus package. was scheduled to end on March 31 but was extended when the number of infections continued to rise.
Certain areas have also been placed under an enhanced MCO such as seven villages in Hulu Langat, Selangor, two villages in Kluang, Johor, and a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.
As of yesterday, Malaysia recorded a total of 2,908 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths. This is the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
Yesterday, Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the MCO is proving to be effective in flattening the infection curve.
However, he pointed out that the next two weeks would be crucial and urged Malaysians to remain in their homes as well as to maintain social distancing.
“The next two weeks are crucial. It will decide whether or not the government’s MCO has produced the intended impact, ” he stressed.
Prior to this, Noor Hisham said it was still premature to state if the Covid-19 pandemic would affect Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said it expected the number of cases in Malaysia to peak in mid-April and agreed that the current trend showed a flattening of the curve.
Earlier, Ismail also revealed that more than 4,000 people were detained and 1,000 charged for violating the MCO. mkini
Azmin, Ismail Sabri to chair special committee to balance MCO and economy
According to a statement by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti), the cabinet met yesterday and agreed to establish a special cabinet committee to develop strategic measures to safeguard Malaysia’s economy and labour market impacted by Covid-19.
Its aim is to strike a balance between the nation’s economic priorities and the effective enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO), read the statement.
“Other key focus areas of the committee include measures to sustain Malaysia’s economic engines particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) during the MCO and ensure effective mitigation efforts in addressing displacement of labour force among Malaysians.
“The inception of the committee also reflects the government’s quick response to address issues highlighted by the rakyat and the Malaysian business community.
“The special cabinet committee will be co-chaired by two senior ministers – Miti Minister Azmin Ali (photo, above) and Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” read the statement.
It added that members of the special committee would also comprise those involved in the nation’s economy and security.
“In addition, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) will be engaging with industry players from various sectors to gather insights from people on the ground.
“This effort is key to ensure the committee will address specific issues facing the business community particularly, SMEs, manufacturers and investors,” it said.
The committee is scheduled to convene tomorrow and is set to hold its second meeting on Sunday, whereupon it will then report its recommendations to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting on Monday, April 6. – mkini
