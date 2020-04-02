EXCUSE US! WOMEN OF THE 21ST CENTURY DON’T SPEAK LIKE DORAEMON – DOES HADI’S WIFE SOUND LIKE A CARTOON? ARCHAIC & BACKWARD, MUHYIDDIN’S WOMEN’S MINISTER MAKES A LAUGHING STOCK OF HERSELF, BERSATU PARTY & MALAYSIAN WOMEN

Does the Minister for Women and Family scrutinise the ministry’s advice before it is made public?

On 30 March, several posts on the ministry’s official Instagram account urged women to refrain from arguing with their husbands or nagging them to do household chores. The ministry also urged wives to speak with the squeaky voice of Doraemon, a Japanese cartoon character, and ‘giggle coyly’.

Is this professional?

Why did the ministry not offer any suggestion to the husbands? Did the ministry forget? Are husbands not part of the family units?

The ministry’s advice for wives and working mothers during the movement control order (MCO) is not just insulting to women, it is also patronising and condescending. It belittles the efforts of women who have fought hard for equality in Malaysia.

The ministry also advised working mothers who had to work from home during the MCO, to stay focused and productive. One of the tips was to avoid wearing home clothes but to wear make-up and dress neatly.

Isn’t the ministry aware that women who usually work from home know that their attire does not determine the quality of their work? It is discipline that matters.

When the ministry’s advice provoked a public outrage, the Instagram posts were removed and an apology was offered with the remark: “We would like to apologise if several tips were inappropriate or if they touched on the sensitivities of certain groups.”

The wording of the apology and reference to the “sensitivities of certain groups” is odd. To which “groups” did the ministry allude?

Are the women who lead this ministry out of touch with reality? Do they lead their lives as women in the middle ages when females were seen as mere objects and had to do the husband’s bidding all the time?

In 21st century Malaysia, both the husband and wife contribute towards the efficient working of a household. We do not live in a patriarchal society where women are repressed.

Recently, various women’s groups warned that the number of domestic violence cases will increase during the MCO because both the abuser and victim will be forced together, all day. There will be increased tension and stress with little chance of escape for the victims, or a chance to seek help as their movements are constantly being watched.

The ministry needs to engage with women’s groups like the Women’s Aid Organisation before it issues statements that present the ministry in a very bad light.

The administration of Muhyiddin Yassin has been seen to lurch from one bad ministerial misjudgement to another. From the health minister and his tepid water treatment for coronavirus, to the minister for housing who thinks disinfecting the streets in a publicity stunt is a priority when the money allocated for this exercise could have been better spent on coronavirus test kits for key frontline workers. There is also the deputy minister for women whose focus is on the uniforms for MAS Muslim cabin crew members.

The Women’s minister appears to be clueless. There are more important issues to deal with than nagging wives and husbands who refuse to do household chores.

The minister for women could have said that in 21st century Malaysia, women are joint breadwinners, and men should make similar contributions in the house. Her attitude suggests that she has a lot to learn about modern marriages and she should realise that men must also assume responsibility in the house.

We know that many of the coronavirus cases in Malaysia stemmed from the tabligh gathering at Seri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur. Many of the participants have failed to come forward for testing to stem the spread of the disease.

The minister for women could have urged women to persuade any of the members of their households who were at the tabligh gathering to contact the authorities so that they can be tested, quarantined and treated. This is one positive way in which the minister could have used her powers to motivate women.

Sadly, the calibre and performance of the ministers in Muhyiddin’s administration does not inspire confidence in the rakyat. His ministers appear to be outdoing one another in their mediocrity and abysmal policies.

We look forward to the day when a racially balanced, progressive, inclusive, engaging and forward-thinking ministerial cabinet is able to lead Malaysia out of the mess we are now in.

Source:

1. Malay Mail: Ministry’s MCO advice to women: Wear make-up while working at home, speak to spouse in Doraemon voice and giggle coyly

2. MalaysiaKini: After flak, women’s ministry removes ‘Doraemon’ advice, ‘apologises’

(Mariam Mokhtar is a Freelance Writer.)

MYSINCHEW

.