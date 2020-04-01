NOW TRAVEL RESTRICTED TO WITHIN 10KM OF HOME TO BUY FOOD! MALAYSIA TIGHTENS LOCKDOWN AS DEATH TOLL CLIMBS & NO RESPITE IN NEW INFECTION CASES DESPITE ‘FLATTENING CURVE’

Malaysia has recorded 142 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,908 infections, according to Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Hisham (above) also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 45, a mortality rate of 1.55 percent.

To date, he said 102 people are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), eight more compared to yesterday.

Of the 102 patients, 66 are being put on ventilators – six more than yesterday.

Speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya, Hisham also reported that 108 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last day and were discharged.

This brings the total recoveries to 645 cases or 22.2 percent of total cases. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

