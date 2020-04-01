NOW TRAVEL RESTRICTED TO WITHIN 10KM OF HOME TO BUY FOOD! MALAYSIA TIGHTENS LOCKDOWN AS DEATH TOLL CLIMBS & NO RESPITE IN NEW INFECTION CASES DESPITE ‘FLATTENING CURVE’

Malaysia has recorded 142 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,908 infections, according to Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Hisham (above) also reported two new deaths, bringing the death toll to 45, a mortality rate of 1.55 percent.

To date, he said 102 people are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), eight more compared to yesterday.

Of the 102 patients, 66 are being put on ventilators – six more than yesterday.

This brings the total recoveries to 645 cases or 22.2 percent of total cases. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Covid-19: Death toll climbs to 45 while total cases now at 2,908

Malaysia sees early signs curve is flattening in war against Covid-19, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR — With the end of the first phase of the movement order control (MCO), Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed hope that numbers of Covid-19 cases so far may have shown that the restrictions have helped.

He said efforts made during the two-week restriction period have resulted in preventing a drastic rise in cases as people have been ordered indoors so as to not continue to spread the virus which has killed 45 Malaysians to date.

“However if you look at it now, the curves flatten which shows early signs our efforts in calling the MCO has reduced cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham during his daily Covid-19 briefing at Putrajaya.

