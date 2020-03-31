DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 43 – NEW INFECTIONS AT 140 BRINGING TOTAL TO 2,766 ON EVE OF PHASE OF ‘LOCKDOWN’

PETALING JAYA: There are 140 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths reported, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,766 and the death toll to 43.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said that as at noon on Tuesday (March 31), 58 more patients were discharged, bringing the total recovered to 537.

He said that Malaysia has achieved a total of 19.4% recoveries out of the overall number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

In a press conference in Putrajaya on Tuesday, he added that the highest number of positive cases involve two age groups, 26-30 and 56-60.

“As of now, a total of 94 positive Covid-19 cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 60 patients requiring ventilators, ” he said at a press conference here.

He added that Malaysia recorded the death of its first foreign patient; Patient 1275 who was a 40-year-old Indonesian who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital at 1.38am.

Dr Noor Hisham said that so far, 43 people have died due to Covid-19 – which is 1.55% out of the total number of positive cases. ANN

More deaths from Covid-19, death toll climbs to 43

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded another six deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll from the deadly virus to 43.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said there were 140 new cases, bringing the total number of patients so far to to 2,766.

He said another 58 patients had recovered, and 94 are in the intensive care unit.

The latest death involves a 73-year-old man who had diabetes and heart problems.

Noor Hisham said the death toll and the number of discharged cases had increased during the first two weeks of the movement control order (MCO).

He said the next two weeks would be crucial to determine if the measures taken by the government had created an impact.

He said statistics also showed two groups with the highest number of positive cases – those aged 26 to 30, and 56 to 60.

Phase two of the nationwide MCO starts tomorrow and ends on April 14, while several areas are under extended MCO.

Noor Hisham urged the people to cooperate to curb the spread of Covid-19. “Please stay at home and practise social distancing,” he said. FMT

ANN/ FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.