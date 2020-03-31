SCARED OF HIS OWN SHADOW NOW, MUHYIDDIN REFUSES SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SITTING – NOT EVEN FOR RM250 BILLION STIMULUS TO HELP THE PEOPLE OVERCOME COVID-19 HARDSHIP: PARLIAMENT TO REOPEN ONLY ON MAY 18 – PMO
The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of legal affairs said preparations are being done for the eventual Parliament sitting with precautions taken to face the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The Parliament is taking steps to be prepared for the Dewan Rakyat session that is scheduled for May 18, 2020.
“Several steps have been taken based on the developments of Phase Two of the movement control order (MCO) and the enhanced MCO at several locations,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.
He said it is the practice of democratic countries to debate such government initiatives to ensure proper implementation and minimise the risk of embezzlement.
Originally the Parliament was scheduled for March 9 but was postponed for two months.
The delay dealt a massive blow to Pakatan Harapan and its allies that were previously hoping to challenge Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s support in Parliament, which they had planned to do this month.
Muhyiddin — who was later sworn in as the eighth prime minister — has since appointed several MPs who previously pledge support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, into his Cabinet.
