‘YOU ARE ALL IDIOTS!’ – FOR YELLING THIS AT COPS AT ROADBLOCK, IRATE WOMAN GETS ARRESTED: YET IS SHE TOTALLY WRONG?

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — A 44-year-old woman was arrested today for verbally abusing police personnel manning a roadblock here for the nationwide movement control order (MCO).

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the woman, a sales manager, had shouted at his officers and questioned why the roadblock was put up near Persiaran Surian heading towards Pelangi Damansara around 9.40am.

“During the roadblock, the motorist driving a Proton X70 shouted at our personnel by saying ‘you all are idiots’ and proceeded to incite provocation at the scene,” he said.

Nik Ezanee said the woman was subsequently detained and brought to the Damansara police station under Section 24 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging their public functions and Section 269 of the Penal Code for the negligent spread of infection of any disease dangerous to life.