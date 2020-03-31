‘YOU ARE ALL IDIOTS!’ – FOR YELLING THIS AT COPS AT ROADBLOCK, IRATE WOMAN GETS ARRESTED: YET IS SHE TOTALLY WRONG?

Politics | March 31, 2020 by | 0 Comments

PETALING JAYA, March 31 — A 44-year-old woman was arrested today for verbally abusing police personnel manning a roadblock here for the nationwide movement control order (MCO).

Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the woman, a sales manager, had shouted at his officers and questioned why the roadblock was put up near Persiaran Surian heading towards Pelangi Damansara around 9.40am.

Nik Ezanee said the woman was subsequently detained and brought to the Damansara police station under Section 24 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further action.

MALAY MAIL

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle