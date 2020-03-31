SYED SADDIQ IN HOT SOUP – THIS TIME WITH NO MAHATHIR TO PROTECT HIM: MACC TO PROBE ‘SUSPICIOUS’ AMOUNT OF CASH HELD BY E-MINISTER – BUT DON’T FORGET TO ALSO PROBE AZMIN OVER HIS CHILD’S ULTRA-LAVISH WEDDING & MIND-BOGGLING HOLIDAY EXPENSES FOR HIS FAMILY

The MACC has opened an investigation paper into allegations that an ex-minister possessed a “suspicious” amount of cash, the anti-graft body said today.

“The MACC yesterday received a complaint about a large amount of cash believed to be owned by a former minister that was suspicious (meragukan), as reported by the media yesterday.

“Based on that complaint, the MACC has opened an investigation paper to probe the complaint under the MACC Act 2009,” it said in a statement today.

When contacted by Malaysiakini, MACC investigation director Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya (above) said they are expecting to question the ex-minister next week.

He said the report they received raised a question on the source of the huge amount of cash in the former minister’s safekeeping.

“Following this report, we have opened an investigation and will record a statement from the ex-minister by next week.

“We will first ask him to justify the source of the money,” he said.

However, due to Covid-19, Khusairi said they will send a small number of officers to record the statement and follow the advice of the government on preventive measures in conducting the process.

The MACC did not mention names but appeared to be referring to former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Last Sunday, Syed Saddiq (below) lodged a police report after an estimated RM250,000 disappeared from a safe at his Petaling Jaya residence.

According to the Muar MP’s report, the money was discovered missing at around 7pm on Saturday.

“The last time I opened the safe was on March 13 or March 14.

“There was no sign that the safe was forced open, and the house and room area remained tidy,” he said in the police report.

Yesterday, Malay daily Berita Harian had claimed the money belonged to a political party.

In a press statement, Syed Saddiq, however, denied that the missing money belonged to Bersatu.

“At this point, I cannot confirm any details or speculations pending completion of investigations.

“Media reports that the RM250,000 belonged to Bersatu is untrue,” he said.

“I hope that all parties will refrain from making any speculations and spreading false news to the public,” he added.

Syed Saddiq, when contacted by Malaysiakini, said he was in a meeting. Malaysiakini has texted him for a response.

