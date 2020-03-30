KL SKYSCRAPER MENARA CITY-ONE PUT UNDER ‘CURFEW’ – 3,200 RESIDENTS BANNED FROM EXITING BUILDING AREA AS EMCO SLAPPED ON AFTER 17 THERE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A new Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced on Menara City One in Jalan Mushi Abdullah in the federal capital’s downtown area, here.

A total of 3,200 residents in 502 residential and commercial units of Menara City One will be affected by the EMCO which is effective from Mar 31 until Apr 20.

In a statement, Senior Minister (security cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move follows confirmation from the Health Ministry that 17 Covid-19 cases were detected in the building.

He said the EMCO will enable the authorities to trace cases, unit by unit, throughout the 14-day period.

“All residents are prohibited from exiting the EMCO area throughout the duration of the EMCO. But all delivery services are allowed – but must be delivered to the security lobby at the main entrance of the building.

“All non-residents and visitors are prohibited from entering the area throughout the duration of the EMCO. All business activities are to be (suspended), except for shops selling essential items in Menara City One.

“For the smooth execution of the EMCO, all residents are advised to remain calm and to give their full cooperation to Health Ministry officers and to comply with the authorities’ instructions,” the statement read.

Residents requiring assistance or have enquiries can call the designated hotline at 03-2694 3243/ 03-4026 7222 or 013-329 5141.

Ismail said a medical base will be set up in the EMCO area where all entry and exit points of the building will be sealed.

“To ensure compliance with the EMCO, the police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force (APM) and the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) will administer the EMCO area,” he added. NST

Police to deploy drones to monitor areas under EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy its drone unit to monitor seven villages in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor which are currently under the Enhanced Movement Order Control (EMCO).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the use of drones is a safer choice to monitor those areas.

“We have flown drones over the area to see population distribution. The collected data is also useful for the Welfare Department and the Ministry of Health,” he told reporters after visiting a roadblock at Batu 21, Sungai Lui near here today.

He said drones would also be deployed to monitor two areas in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, which were put under the EMCO from midnight March 27.

Abdul Hamid said some 50 policemen were tasked to man two roadblocks on Jalan Sungai Lui, namely at Batu 21 and Batu 24 which are leading to Semenyih, Selangor and Jelebu in Negri Sembilan.

“We have made preparations to ensure our men’s wellbeing is taken care of. A multipurpose hall nearby will be used to store our food supply and as a joint operation centre for PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces,” he said.

Yesterday, the government announced the enforcement of the EMCO in areas covering Batu 21 to Batu 24 in Sungai Lui, effective from midnight until April 13.

The order involves 3,918 residents comprising 700 homes in seven villages. – Bernama

