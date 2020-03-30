‘WHAT WE FEAR ARE SUDDEN SPIKES OF 900 TO 1,000 DAILY’ – BUT SURELY ‘STEADY & STABLE’ INCREASES OF 150 TO 200 ALREADY QUITE SCARY: MOH ANNOUNCES TOTAL INFECTIONS NOW 2,626 – WITH NO ‘WAVE 2’ IN SIGHT YET

THERE have been no exponential spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases so far, said Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“We have been observing the cases very closely and have compared to other countries. There have been no exponential spikes yet,” said Noor Hisham in his daily Covid-19 press briefing in Putrajaya today.

He said the increase of 150-200 cases each day was “stable” and attributed this to increased or active case inspections by MOH.

“What we fear are sudden spikes of 900-1,000 cases daily. So far, it’s around 150-200 cases,” he added.

Noor Hisham was responding to a question on whether MOH is satisfied with the movement-control order (MCO).

“So far, we have seen around 8 positive cases in every 100 tested. This is within the range and there are no spikes.

“But we are prepared for the worst while hoping for the best,” said Noor Hisham.

He said this is one of the reasons why MOH is preparing additional quarantine centres and beds for Covid-19 patients.

On whether the MCO will be extended, Noor Hisham said they will review the situation after the first week of April.

“The next two weeks is up to all of us. If we have social discipline we can flatten the curve to avoid the exponential spike.

“Our challenge is whether there is a second wave coming from Malaysians coming back from overseas. We will only know after the first week of April. If we have no exponential increase we can review the MCO again.”

Before the MCO, there were around 10,000 Malaysians returning to the country from overseas every day, said Noor Hisham.

“But since the MCO, the Immigration Department said there are only 4,000 returns now.”

The returnees will nevertheless be screened and even those who don’t have symptoms will be told to self-quarantine for 14 days, he added.

He said Malaysians will still need to practise social distancing after the MCO period.

“MOH will come out with guidelines to ensure social distancing after the MCO if there are Ramadan bazaars,” said Noor Hisham.

2 more Covid-19 deaths, total now 37

THE Health Ministry today confirmed two more Covid-19 deaths in the country, bringing the total to 37.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 156 new cases reported today, with the number of cases now at 2,626.

There are 94 patients in intensive care unit, with 62 needing respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said 91 people have recovered, the highest number of recovery to date.

The total number of people who have recovered now stands at 479.

The two deaths today involved a 47-year-old Sarawakian man and a 46-year-old woman from Miri.

The man was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital on March 23 and died at 8.10am today.

The woman, meanwhile, was treated at the Miri Hospital and died at 9.02am today. She had a history of high blood pressure and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

In his press conference, Dr Noor Hisham also made mention of a 57-year-old woman who died yesterday evening.

The woman had a history of diabetes, and had travelled to Indonesia.

She was treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and died at 4pm yesterday.

Malaysia recorded eight Covid-19 deaths yesterday, the highest tally in a single day.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

