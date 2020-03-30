PHASE 2 OF LOCKDOWN KICKS OFF ON WEDNESDAY – WITH ‘DAWN TO DUSK’, ‘ONE PERSON ONE CAR’ RULINGS

The National Security Council has decided that Phase 2 of the movement control order (MCO) will have more restrictions.

These restrictions will include a dawn-to-dusk (8am to 8pm) operating hours rule for all shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, food and beverage shops and petrol stations.

In a press conference today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this would take effect on April 1.

He stressed that this was not an enhanced version of the MCO (Emco) which is being applied in Simpang Renggam, Johor, and Hulu Langat, Selangor, where some areas are completely locked down and people are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason.

He said currently, some businesses are operating up to midnight, and that has to stop during Phase 2 of the MCO.

Taxi and e-hailing services will also see reduced hours of 6am to 10pm, said Ismail.

The operation time for public transport providers – from 6am to 10am and 5pm to 10pm – remains unchanged.

Ismail said commercial vehicles are encouraged to only ply the roads from 7pm until 7am during Phase 2.

“They are encouraged (to do so). This is not an instruction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail said social activities are not allowed to take place in gated communities.

“Closed-off communities or not, our laws are the same,” he said.

However, people with disabilities or autism are allowed to seek therapy during the MCO period, as long as it is not done in a group, said Ismail.

‘One person per car’ rule effective April 1