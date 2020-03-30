BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN’S ‘BALIK KAMPUNG’ BLUNDER BITES HARD: NOW ONLY 34 DISTRICTS IN THE WHOLE OF MALAYSIA ARE COVID-FREE – PEKAN, PUTRAJAYA, CHERAS & JERANTUT THE LATEST TO BE DESIGNATED ‘ORANGE ZONES’ – WHILE ‘RED ZONES’ REMAIN AT 15 WITH NO IMPROVEMENT
KUALA LUMPUR — Pekan in Pahang and Putrajaya are now officially Covid-19 orange zones or hotspots that are just one category below red zones, while the widespread Covid-19 outbreak nationwide sees Malaysia reduced to only 34 districts that are free of reported infections, the latest data released today from the Health Ministry shows.
Based on the latest figures as of March 29 noon, there are now 12 orange zones nationwide or Covid-19 hotspots with at least 20 cases, due to official confirmation of two new orange zones in the Health Ministry’s own maps.
What is the significance of being an orange zone? Well, it only takes several cases for an area to tip over and be recategorised as a red zone.
No new red zones
Thankfully, there were no new red zones added on March 29. Malaysia still has 15 red zones, the last figure recorded on March 26.
But the number of cases in Covid-19 red zones nationwide has continued to grow, with the most severe areas still in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.
As of March 29 noon, the number of cases in the 15 red zones are: Petaling Jaya (223), Lembah Pantai (219), Hulu Langat (209), Seremban (108), Johor Bahru (105), Kluang (97), Kuching (78), Kota Bahru (76), Kinta (75), Kepong (68), Klang (62), Gombak (59), Titiwangsa (57), Tawau (57) and Hilir Perak (52).
Altogether these 15 red zones account for 1,545 cases, or slightly more than 60 per cent of all the 2,470 Covid-19 cases in Malaysia as of March 29 noon.
Although being designated as a red zone does not necessarily mean more restrictions of movement, the government has stepped up controls in a total of nine villages — with a high concentration of Covid-19 cases — in two red zones.
The March 27 to April 9 enhanced movement of control order (MCO) applies to two villages in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, as they contributed to 61 out of 83 Covid-19 cases in red zone Kluang, while the March 30 to April 13 enhanced MCO applies to seven villages in red zone Hulu Langat after 74 positive Covid-19 cases out of 274 residents of a tahfiz school in the area was recorded.
The last 34
In the whole of Malaysia now, there are only 34 districts that are free of Covid-19 cases as of March 29, down from the initial 39 districts in seven states on March 25.
The figure had continued to fall over the days, with the districts free of Covid-19 falling to 36 on March 26 and further falling to 35 districts on March 28.
As of March 29, there are only six states left that have at least one district with zero Covid-19 cases, as Pahang lost its last zero-case district on this day when Rompin recorded its first case.
The Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia now stands at 35.
CIMB call centre staff tests positive for Covid-19
KUALA LUMPUR — CIMB Group Holdings Berhad today confirmed that one of its call centre’s employees has tested positive for Covid-19.
It said the employee, based at Menara Southern Bank in Bukit Damansara, is currently being treated at a government hospital.
The group’s call centre has been closed to undergo a thorough sanitisation and deep cleaning process. Although CIMB’s other call centres elsewhere remain operational, this will impact the number of calls we are able to attend to this morning.
Several precautionary measures had earlier been implemented by CIMB, including a mandatory travel declaration policy, hygiene and social distancing measures at both Head Office and branches.
“CIMB is monitoring the situation closely and further updates will be provided as necessary. We would like to advise our customers to use our online services and only if there is an absolute need to visit a branch,” said the group.
As of yesterday afternoon, Malaysia has recorded approximately 2,470 Covid-19 positive cases, with 388 recoveries and 35 deaths. The global statistics for the pandemic now stands at approximately 721,412 positive cases, 151,004 recoveries, and 33,956 deaths.
MALAY MAIL
.