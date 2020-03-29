WHO IS LYING? AS ISMAIL SABRI CRIES ‘FAKE NEWS’ – HEALTH MINISTRY ADMITS ENHANCED MCO MIGHT BE SLAPPED ON ‘RED ZONES’ IN SELANGOR

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said if the red zones in Selangor continue to see an increase in new Covid-19 cases, there might be an enhanced movement control (EMC) order imposed on those areas.
He said this would be similar to the situation in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, where an EMC has been issued for two areas due to the high number of Covid-19 cases detected.
“If we continue to see the distribution of infections with the highest (cases) in Selangor, we have identified one or two zones […] we will take action as we have done in Simpang Renggam,” Noor Hisham said in a press conference at the Health Ministry headquarters in Putrajaya today.
On March 26, the government announced they were implementing an EMC in two areas in Kluang effective midnight that day until April 9.
The order placed Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Kluang under a strict curfew for 14 days.
The order for the EMC was given to facilitate health officers who would conduct house-to-house checks to search for Covid-19 cases.
Under this enhanced order, all residents, including visitors already in the two areas, are to remain indoors.
All businesses were closed and food would be provided by the Welfare Department.
All roads in and out of the areas would be closed and non-residents would not be allowed to enter.
A medical base would also be set up in the affected areas while the police, armed forces, civil defence force and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) would be mobilised to enforce the order.
For today, Noor Hisham said 97 of the new cases were in Kluang, with 81 of the cases coming from Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid which involved four Sri Petaling clusters.
Another 77 other cases include second or third generation clusters who were not from the Sri Petaling cluster but may have been infected by someone who was at a mosque, he said.
Meanwhile, there were 16 cases outside of Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, with one being from the Sri Petaling cluster.
There have been no deaths so far from the Covid-19 cases in Kluang, he said.
“Our action in that area is to tighten the MCO (movement control order), and what is important is we will ensure we will disinfect everything and it will be followed by house-to-house checks and individuals who we suspect of being infected will be tested,” Noor Hisham said.
He announced that there were 150 new cases today and seven new deaths, bringing the country’s total of new cases to 2,470 and total deaths to 34 cases. MKINI
Fake news debunked: Klang Valley not under ‘enhanced’ MCO
The Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s rapid response team (RRT) has refuted online rumours that several areas within Selangor and Kuala Lumpur were under “enhanced” movement control order (MCO).
In a statement today, the ministry said according to the National Security Council, this lie was purportedly attributed to Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Ismail held a press conference earlier today about security arrangements and enforcement of the MCO.
The RRT also said the Health Ministry has refuted another rumour claiming that Kampung Pandan, Desa Pandan and Taman Maluri were now “red zones”.
This rumour claimed that the aforementioned areas became “red zones” due to a foreigner carrying the Covid-19 virus.
Meanwhile, the RRT said the Sarawak Disaster Management committee had also denied rumours that residents of Kampung 3 in Kuching have to give out their personal information to Deputy Chief Minister Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.
The committee also dismissed rumours that Kampung 3, Kampung 4 and Kampung 6 were subject to “lockdown”.
This is the second time the RRT had to issue a statement today.