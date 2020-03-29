THE ABSOLUTE DUMBNESS OF MUHYIDDIN ‘R250 BILLION’ STIMULUS PLAN: MALAYSIA’S BEST & PERHAPS ONLY CHANCE FOR SURVIVAL – TO QUICKLY CHANGE GOVT BEFORE MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN BRING ON BANKRUPTCY, RUNAWAY SUPER-INFLATION

government will provide RM600 per month to employees for 3 months.

Employers cannot dismiss the workers or order them to take leave without pay for the 3 months following the implementation of the programme. Employers are also not allowed to deduct workers’ existing salaries

The next point is more scary:

The employer will NOT have the cashflow to sustain all his employees and at full wages.

THIS IS A SHUTDOWN SITUATION – ALL OVER THE WORLD.

The real issue is THERE IS NO BUSINESS.

Ok the government subsidises RM600. The employer still has to fork out RM4,400.

This may work for lower level employees who earn say less than RM2000. But it will not work for employees who for example are paid RM5000.

7. Then the PM announced RM600 million for the Telcos to provide free internet service. In this morning’s ‘secondary’ media (Star, etc) there is little or no mention of this RM600 million for the Telcos (GLCs and crony companies). I think it is being downplayed.

WHY do we need to give the Telcos RM600 million taxpayers funds for free internet? This is just giving the Telcos “prepaid money” for post-paid services.

We are fighting the Corona Virus.

Surfing the internet for free pornography is not a priority right now.

Please cancel this RM600 million wild horses idea and save that RM600 million.

8. Then there is mention of RM1 BILLION to get ‘farmers’ to plant cash crops to be harvested in 3 to 6 months.

Which farmers? Have they had experience growing and harvesting vegetables before? I have a feeling this is NOT going to happen. It is just RM1 billion given away with little return from that RM1 billion.

We have more than enough vegetables and fruits in the country.

It is just that the Police roadblocks are NOT letting the vegetable and fruit lorries through. We read about vegetables from Cameron Highlands being dumped and fruits not getting to market on time.

Money does not grow on trees. Why spend RM1 billion on a ‘don’t-know-what-will-be-the-outcome’ vegetable planting experiment instead of keeping the roads open so that vegetable producers with a proven 100 year track record can keep sending their vegetables and fruits to market?

10. But what is being done for the direct fight against the Corona Virus?

How about incentives for the production of face masks, personal protection equipment, hand sanitisers etc (according to health standards – not fake mumbo jumbo hand sanitisers ok ?)

Not much say RM50 million will be more than enough. We are a small country. An incentive for manufacturing companies to produce PPEs. Tak ada pun? Why? Because bangsa kita tak manufacture benda tu semua?? Bangsa itu yang buat benda tu semua. Hmmm.. is this the scenario? Mampus pi lah kalau tak cukup face masks and PPEs.

The Ministry of Health got RM500 million. Plus another allocation.

Ok good. Where are the test kits. Answering 6 questions on a piece of paper (Have you recently sat inside a car for two hours with a Covids 19 positive patient??) is NOT a test.

Test means blood tests, swabs etc. Real science stuff.

PCR ke, anti-bodies detection ke, rapid results ke, not so rapid results ke it does not matter.

As long as the tests are consistent.

I know at least that much science.

Do not re-invent the wheel. The Chinese, South Koreans, Singapore have been able to control the Corona cases through aggressive testing of the population. The Koreans tested people for Covids 19 at every other street corner.

You mean despite RM250 Billion there will be no massive scale, on the ground testing for Covids 19?

Even if Pharmaniaga makes a ton of money, even if a test kit costs RM500 a piece, ONE MILLION test kits will cost RM500 million.

That is just 0.2% of that RM250 Billion stimulus package.

TWO MILLION test kits will cost RM1.0 Billion.

That is 0.4% of the RM250 Billion stimulus package.

If we can test 1 million or 2 million of our people, I believe we can lick this thing.

If we can prioritise testing, identifying positives, isolating and treating positives, then we may NOT NEED this RM250 Billion stimulus package at all.

YAB, Tuan-Tuan please lets keep our sight on the ball.

PRIORITY NO 1 – We are fighting the Corona Virus.

This is not another round of dishing out easy money time.

And here is another big danger : Cash handouts will cause price inflation.

Especially when food supplies are being restricted (by roadblocks, shutdowns etc).