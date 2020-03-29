WHAT TYPE OF ‘LOCKDOWN’ IS THIS, MUHYIDDIN? WHEN MOSQUES ARE STILL BUSY HOLDING CONGREGATIONAL FRIDAY PRAYERS – HOW TO STOP COVID-19 THEN?

CONGREGATIONAL prayers are still being held at five mosques despite the government directive for people to stay indoors to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said another mosque held Friday prayers yesterday, leading to the arrest of 116 worshippers.

“The minister in charge of religious affairs has made it clear that there will be no Friday and congregational prayers (during the movement-control order enforcement period).

“However, five mosques still held ‘solat berjemaah’, and another mosque yesterday held Friday prayers.

“Police moved in to arrest 116 people who attended the Friday prayers,” he said in a press conference streamed live on Facebook today.

He did not say where the mosques are located.

“No need for me to reveal where these mosques are.”

Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, the minister in charge of religious affairs, previously proposed an extension of the suspension of all activities, including Friday prayers, at mosques and surau until the MCO ends.

He had said this followed a decree by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for Muslims to perform the prayers at home so as to prevent Covid-19 infections.

Ismail Sabri added that police have opened 114 investigation papers on the spread of fake news.

“Fake news is also on the rise. So far, 114 IPs have been opened.

“After my announcement that strict measures will be put in place, much unverified news was spread online and through other mediums.

“As I’ve said, there will be no total lockdown as of now; there’s only the MCO.”

On March 16, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the directive would take effect from March 18 to 31. Earlier this week, he said it is extended till April 14.

Malaysia has so far recorded 2,161 cases of Covid-19, with 26 deaths.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.