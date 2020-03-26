ANWAR TAKES A SWIPE AT ‘BACKDOOR’ AZMIN – COVID-19 ECONOMIC STIMULUS HAD BETTER BE BETTER THAN WHEN HE WAS ECONOMICS MINISTER!

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim wants the Perikatan Nasional government not to repeat the mistakes of past administrations in launching a more comprehensive economic stimulus plan.

“Don’t repeat past problems, many committees were formed, the ministers and their sweet-sounding committees, but implementation was too cumbersome,” he said in a Facebook video today.

It is unclear if Anwar was referring to the Pakatan Harapan or BN government.

Harapan in its 20-months in power established various committees, such as Parliament Select Committees on gender equality, key public service appointments, human rights, constitutional matters and other matters.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he will announce the additional stimulus tomorrow.

He said the latest round of stimulus would be more comprehensive and people-centric, and appeared to be partly aimed at those who earn daily wages.

This is as the movement control order period (MCO) was extended to April 14.

Anwar in his address today, urged the Human Resources Ministry to be firm in ensuring that workers are not sacked during the MCO, or their salaries forfeited.

He also said among the matters the stimulus should address, is the postponement of rental payments, as well as an order to prevent renters from being evicted if payments are not made during the order period.

He welcomed Putrajaya’s announcement that the cabinet and deputy ministers will be contributing two months salary to the Tabung Covid-19.

