COVID-19 SPIKES – NOW OVER 2,000 CASES – EVEN AS TELUK INTAN HOSPITAL REPORTS 39 OF ITS STAFF ARE INFECTED

The death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has risen to 23, while 235 new infections have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 2,031.

Of the 235 new infections, 60 are from the tabligh cluster while the source of infection for the remaining 175 is still being investigated.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (above) announced that the 22nd death was “Patient 1797”, a 48-year-old-man with a history of chronic illness.

He was warded at the Kluang Hospital where he died on March 23 at 8pm. He was from the tabligh cluster.

The 23rd death was “Patient 1840”, a 62-year-old man from Kajang also with a history of chronic illness.

He was treated at the Ipoh Hospital and died at 12.37pm yesterday. His source of infection is still being investigated.

The casualties announced by Noor Hisham include “Patient 780” who died last night and “Patient 1,588” who died this morning.

Forty-five patients remain in ICU, with 32 requiring breathing assistance.

Meanwhile, 16 patients have been cured, bringing the total number of recoveries to 215.

All Teluk Intan Hospital medical, support staff to get tested for Covid-19

All medical and support staff at the Teluk Intan Hospital have been ordered to get tested for Covid-19. Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this is after 39 medical staff from the hospital were infected with Covid-19, the worst hit among all hospitals. infected after attending weddings at Bangi on March 6 and a wedding in Putrajaya on March 7. Yesterday, Noor Hisham revealed that a majority of affected officers wereafter attending weddings at Bangi on March 6 and a wedding in Putrajaya on March 7. The weddings were attended by patients from the tabligh cluster. “Both ceremonies were attended by many doctors. Only after they returned was it detected that many were positive for Covid-19 in Kota Bharu, Teluk Intan, and such,” he had said. As of 12pm today, a total of 80 medical officers have been infected with the virus. None of the infections were from treating Covid-19 patients. Instead, they had either close contact with existing patients, or overseas travel. The ministry is awaiting results from 708 medical officers.

MKINI

.