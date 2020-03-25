OMG! IT’S MUCH WORSE THAN EXPECTED – COVID-19 INFECTIONS TO HIT ABOVE 6,000 BY MID-APRIL, HEALTH MINISTRY FINALLY ADMITS

The Health Ministry is expecting a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases next month but is hopeful that their ongoing activities to curb the virus from spreading will work in time to prevent it.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (above) said that based on the ministry’s observations and a report by research house JP Morgan, the country might see the number of cases increase to over 6,000 by mid-April.

“However, we have been conducting public health activities and these paired with the movement control order (MCO), we are hoping to be able to detect positive cases and ensure the patients are isolated and given treatment.

“We are hoping that with these efforts, we will be able to lessen the number of new cases and prevent it from reaching 6,000.

“That is our target. To flatten the exponential curve,” Noor Hisham told a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He was responding to a question on whether the ministry was expecting a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases with the extension of the MCO till April 14 as announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

According to Noor Hisham, it was crucial to flatten the curve in infection rates so that healthcare services would be able to cope with the number of cases.

