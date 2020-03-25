WHERE IS THE CASH, MUHYIDDIN – HOW CAN YOU EXTEND ‘LOCKDOWN’ WITHOUT PLEDGING ANY AID TO THE PEOPLE – WHO WILL HELP THEM IF NOT THE GOVT! WONG CHEN BLASTS BACKDOOR PM – EVEN AS DAP REPS, PAHANG MB & EXCO DONATE PART OF SALARY TO COVID-19 RELIEF FUND

Subang MP Wong Chen has blasted Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for announcing the extension of the movement control order (MCO) to April 14 without offering the people any goodies to address their economic fears.

“It is an absolute PR disaster. This kind of cavalier attitude is not helping build the confidence Malaysia needs to weather through this crisis,” said Wong Chen in a Facebook post today.

Wong Chen said the extension itself was not unexpected as China took 50 days to contain the spread of Covid-19 and that only after its government implemented harsh measures and poured in massive resources.

“What is totally unexpected and unacceptable is that this government has yet to pledge and use any meaningful amount of its reserves, allegedly amounting to RM400 billion (according to former pm Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s economic advisor Muhammed Abdul Khalid), to help the overall population and the economy,” said Wong.

He chided Muhyiddin’s PN government over the measures that had been taken so far.

He said the proposed EPF withdrawals (of RM500 monthly) involved depositors’ own money while he dismissed the moratorium on loans as being a measure “to protect bankers and not really to sincerely help borrowers.”

“Basically, more time for borrowers but no mandated interests rate cuts from the rich bankers. So far, no pains for banks and no pains from this government,” he said.

Taking aim at Kinabatangan MP Bung Moktar Radin’s social media sharing of himself relaxing in a pool in his house, Wong said:

“I suppose some of their MPs can continue to suffer through the MCO, floating in their own private swimming pools. This attitude has to stop.”

Wong argued that if the government didn't spend money now, the situation would be far worse later.

“A fair and reasonable expectation is the government pledging and paying out at least RM6 billion to RM10 billion per month, to protect jobs, stabilise consumption and the economy.”

“With the MCO extended, the challenge now is about the survivability of jobs, survivability of employers, direct aid to the poor as savings run out, including those outside the EPF system and migrant workers.”

Wong said that there were an estimated 3-4 million of the working population who had no EPF to even withdraw from.

“The PM must roll out a comprehensive plan to tackle (these issues) as soon as possible. He promised to make another announcement this Friday, so let’s see if he will deliver something of substance,” he added.

