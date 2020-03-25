Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will announce a new stimulus package on Friday.

“(This) people-centric package will be more comprehensive,” he said in a televised address this afternoon.

“Whether you are a taxi driver, Grab driver, farmer, restaurant-owner, sell nasi lemak, pisang goreng, or burgers, or a daily worker, the government will do its best to ensure that everyone benefits.

“God willing, no one will be left behind,” he said.

This will be the fourth time the government has announced stimulus measures.

On Monday, Muhyiddin announced measures that included allowing EPF contributors to withdraw RM500 per month for a year from their Account 2.

The government had also previously also announced that workers earning less than RM4,000 per month but who are forced to go on unpaid leave will get aid of RM600 per month from the government.

Previously, the Human Resources Ministry had said that unpaid leave aid would not apply to the movement control order period. It is unclear if this will change now that the MCO has been extended to April 14.

Other stimulus measures include tax breaks and a six-month deferment for PTPTN repayments.

Bank Negara has also announced that loan repayments will be deferred for six months. MKINI

Sabah announces RM670 million aid package to cushion Covid-19 impact

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal today announced a RM670 million Covid-19 assistance package to help fight the pandemic as well as to mitigate the effects of the virus in the state.

He outlined 15 measures involving the distribution of funds and essential items to frontliners, business communities, low-income earners and underprivileged people, among others.

He said those in the state are also exempted from paying their water bills for three months starting from April. This will involve 335,000 domestic consumers. FMT

Penang unveils RM75mil Covid-19 economic stimulus package

GEORGE TOWN: Penang has unveiled a RM75mil Covid-19 economic stimulus package which will benefit 410,000 recipients.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced the package on Wednesday (March 25) and said that it was aimed at the poor and most vulnerable.

He added that this includes hawkers, small businesses, taxi drivers, trishaw riders, e-hailing drivers, the physically challenged and the B40.

“It is an economic aid for the working class to regain their foothold and continue to be self-sufficient and take care of their families and develop the state through their productivity.

“It is a business continuity package to see that the economic development of the state continues after Mar 31,” said Chow in a live Facebook message on Wednesday.

The package also gives a one-off payment of RM500 to Covid-19 patients in the state and RM1,000 to the beneficiaries of those who died from the virus. ANN

RM63 million help on the way for KL’s poor to cope with MCO

PETALING JAYA: Putrajaya has announced the allocation of RM63.6 million to help the urban poor and workers in Kuala Lumpur cope with income loss during the month-long movement control order (MCO), including a freeze on rental for 40,000 residents in public low-cost flats.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa, announcing the Wilayah Cakna initiative, said RM54.3 million will go towards assisting those in the B40 income group, as well as students, the homeless and small businesses owners.

Besides the capital city, those in Putrajaya and Labuan will also benefit from the programme.

RM5.9 million has been allocated for frontliners including medical officers and enforcement authorities, while RM3.4 million is channelled to help those hospitalised for Covid-19.

Some 40,000 households in low-cost flats (PPR) owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will benefit from one-month rental exemption.

“We have 40,000 families renting DBKL’s PPRs in Kuala Lumpur. We also expect to bear about RM4.9 million in cost from the rent exemption,” Annuar told a press conference alongside his deputy Edmund Santhara Kumar.

Meanwhile, special zakat payments of RM500 will be distributed to some 24,000 families, costing the government RM12.1 million.

This is on top of “one-off” payments of RM500 for small-time businesses and stall-owners worth RM11.8 million in total.

The announcement is the latest in a series of special allocations to help mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions under the MCO.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a two-week extension of the MCO, which will expire on April 14, 2020.

Annuar also said those who took loans from the ministry’s Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan to purchase PPR flats will be allowed to defer their payments for six months, in line with a moratorium by Bank Negara Malaysia today. FMT

