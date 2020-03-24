BRAINS IN THE BACKSIDES – OR NO NEED TO ‘COVER UP’ DUE TO LACK OF FACE MASKS? DEFENCE MINISTER ADDS TO FACE MASKS FIASCO, NOW SAYS NO NEED TO WEAR – EVEN AS DBKL REVISES DIRECTIVE & NOW URGES PEOPLE TO WEAR FACE MASKS AS COVID-19 INFECTIONS ESCALATE
PETALING JAYA: Do not make your own ruling, especially the ones that go beyond Health Ministry guidelines during the movement control order (MCO), says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
The Defence Minister also said no police, soldier, municipal councils or supermarkets can enforce a ruling that one has to wear a face mask to enter the premises.
“Do not make your own ruling more than that of those ordered by the Health Ministry.
“There are supermarkets not allowing customers in because they do not wear face masks. This is not right.
“Even roads are blocked to stop people from entering and exiting their housing areas.
“This is also wrong, as that is the work of the police.
“Even the army is not putting up roadblocks, the soldiers are merely assisting the police.
“The police and army too cannot order people to wear face masks, but only advise as safety precautions,” said Ismail Sabri.
He was asked to comment on public complaints that certain supermarkets had made it compulsory for customers to wear face masks.
Municipal councils such as Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) and Ampang Jaya City Council (MPAJ) have also been told that it is wrong to issue orders to force the public to wear face masks.
“Such orders from municipal councils are not right. Customers need not wear, as per guidelines of Health Ministry,” said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
The Health Ministry guidelines state only frontliners and those who have symptoms of Covid-19 need to wear face masks.
Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said social distancing is enough to avoid infection, for now. – ANN
Mask on, mask off: DBKL revises directive, ‘encouraging’ public to wear face masks when entering stores
KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has revised its earlier directive, instructing the public to wear face masks when entering stores, to “encouraging” them to wear them.
In a statement issued by Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan on Tuesday (March 24), DBKL has cancelled its earlier instruction issued on Sunday (March 22), following further directives from the Health Ministry.
“We asked the public to practise social distancing in supermarkets, markets and restaurants.
“Operators must ensure that they control the number of visitors in their premises to maintain a social distance of one metre, ” he said.
DBKL is also encouraging operators, workers, suppliers and buyers to ensure that they have, and use, hand sanitisers at their premises.
Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that only frontliners and those with symptoms of Covid-19 needed to put on masks.
Under the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, face masks need only to be worn by individuals who have respiratory symptoms (including cough and cold-like symptoms), or who are frontliners in healthcare and public order.
There has been some confusion among the public about this matter because some premises have insisted on visitors wearing masks. – ANN
ANN
