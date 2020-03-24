BRAINS IN THE BACKSIDES – OR NO NEED TO ‘COVER UP’ DUE TO LACK OF FACE MASKS? DEFENCE MINISTER ADDS TO FACE MASKS FIASCO, NOW SAYS NO NEED TO WEAR – EVEN AS DBKL REVISES DIRECTIVE & NOW URGES PEOPLE TO WEAR FACE MASKS AS COVID-19 INFECTIONS ESCALATE

PETALING JAYA: Do not make your own ruling, especially the ones that go beyond Health Ministry guidelines during the movement control order (MCO), says Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Defence Minister also said no police, soldier, municipal councils or supermarkets can enforce a ruling that one has to wear a face mask to enter the premises.

“Do not make your own ruling more than that of those ordered by the Health Ministry.

“There are supermarkets not allowing customers in because they do not wear face masks. This is not right.

“They can advise as safety precautions, but they cannot stop the customers from entering the supermarkets.

“Even roads are blocked to stop people from entering and exiting their housing areas.

“This is also wrong, as that is the work of the police.

“Even the army is not putting up roadblocks, the soldiers are merely assisting the police.

“The police and army too cannot order people to wear face masks, but only advise as safety precautions,” said Ismail Sabri.

He was asked to comment on public complaints that certain supermarkets had made it compulsory for customers to wear face masks.

Municipal councils such as Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) and Ampang Jaya City Council (MPAJ) have also been told that it is wrong to issue orders to force the public to wear face masks.

“Such orders from municipal councils are not right. Customers need not wear, as per guidelines of Health Ministry,” said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Health Ministry guidelines state only frontliners and those who have symptoms of Covid-19 need to wear face masks.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said social distancing is enough to avoid infection, for now. – ANN

