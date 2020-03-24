TRAPPED IN THEIR ‘KAMPUNGS’ – COPS TO SET UP BLOCKADES AT 23 TOLL PLAZAS: ‘THERE IS NO NEED TO GO BACK TO THE CITIES,’ WARNS DEFENCE MINISTER ISMAIL SABRI – AFTER BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN GOVT ‘RELEASES’ COVID-19 VIRUS INTO THE VILLAGES AS MALAYSIANS RUSHED BACK TO THEIR HOMETOWNS ON HEARING OF 2-WEEK ‘LOCKDOWN’ ONE DAY BEFORE IT WAS EFFECTED
PUTRAJAYA: Police have warned those who are already in their hometowns from returning to the cities, saying authorities are ready to block them as part of measures to curb people’s mobility under the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO).
“I hope this does not happen. As advised earlier stay where you are,” Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.
The action includes blockades at 23 toll plazas along inter-state highways nationwide.
“Here, motorists will be asked to return. There is no need to go back to bigger cities to work. Police will not allow,” he added.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
