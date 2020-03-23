MUHYIDDIN & CO RUSH TO PUT THEIR OWN ALLIES IN POWER – 4 MINISTRIES GET NEW SEC-GENS: BUT IS THIS WISE AT HEIGHT OF COVID-19 CRISIS – WHEN THE ONES WHO NEED TO BE CHANGED THE MOST ARE INAPT MUHYIDDIN & HIS BUNGLING MINISTERS

CHIEF Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali today announced the appointment of the secretaries-general (KSU) of four ministries.

They are Dr Zaini Ujang for the Environment Ministry; Dr Mazlan Yusoff for the Higher Education Ministry; Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan for the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Mohammad Mentek for the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Their appointment takes effect today, Zuki said in a statement today.

Zaini, 55, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia; a Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering from Newcastle University (formerly the University of Newcastle upon Tyne) and a doctorate, also from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom.

He has vast experience in education, planning, research and environment, especially in water technology, having once served as the secretary-general of the Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry, and also at the Higher Education Ministry.

Mazlan, a history graduate from Universiti Malaya, also holds a Masters’ Degree in Science Policies from the University of Saitama, in Japan, and a doctorate in management from Hull University in the United Kingdom.

He has vast experience in the management and modernisation of the public service and had served as director-general of the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit at the Prime Minister’s Department.

Zainal Abidin, 58, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development from Universiti Putra Malaysia and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from New Haven University, Connecticut, in the United States.

He has served in various fields, including finance, research and enforcement and had served as deputy secretary-general (Security) at the Home Ministry.

Mohammad, 56, is a mathematics graduate, who also holds a master’s degree in Statistics from the University of Minnesota, in the United States.

He has vast experience in human resource management, research and policies, and was formerly secretary-general of the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) director-general.

– Bernama

.