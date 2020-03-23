STOP SLEEPING! HAVE YOU SENT OUT AN IMMEDIATE ORDER TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF MEDICAL SUPPLIES & EQUIPMENT – KIT SIANG REELS OF CHECKLIST FOR TARDY MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS NEW PM & HIS COUP GOVT GO BACK TO SLEEP AFTER ORDERING THE ARMY TO ‘MONITOR’ LOCKDOWN

Politics | March 23, 2020 by | 0 Comments

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian government should now focus on making sure its citizens stay alive in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, and should take on the approach of “whatever it takes” in the war to curb Covid-19, DAP MP Lim Kit Siang has said.

Lim agreed with economist Muhammed Abdul Khalid’s view that now is not the time for the government to be stingy with funds, as there is little point in seeing positive economic growth if citizens continue to perish, and the country in chaos.

“For this reason, I call on the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to immediately adopt a new government motto in the war against Covid 19 — whatever it takes to save people’s jobs and livelihoods,” the Iskandar Puteri MP added.

“An order should go out to immediately increase the production of medical supplies and equipment that hospitals, health systems, physicians, nurses and all front line providers so desperately need,” he added.

In his statement, he had noted the severity of the situation with 10 deaths so far recorded in Malaysia due to Covid-19.

As of yesterday 5pm, Malaysia has recorded a total cumulative tally of 1,306 Covid-19 cases, including 139 patients who have fully recovered. – MALAY MAIL

Armed forces chief: We need to act fast, no need to dispute our role

Armed forces chief Affendi Buang has rebuffed criticisms against military involvement in the enforcement of movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, he said the armed forces’ role was to ensure MCO compliance, as the failure to stem the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus was not an option.

“In the first day of collaboration between armed forces and the police, there is no need to dispute to what extent that armed forces will play its role.

“This is because we need to act swiftly in whatever way in tackling the outbreak.

“Although we have an MCO compliance of 90 percent (yesterday), we cannot take the 10 percent non-compliance lightly. It is still a huge number as it involves approximately three million of the population,” he said.

“Failure is not an option for armed forces. When we are tasked to help the police, we inculcate discipline in Malaysians so they observe the order and legitimate instructions issued by the authority.”

He said a total of 7,500 army personnel were deployed to assist the police.

Putrajaya’s decision to rope in army personnel to enforce the MOC starting March 22 was not received well by some.

Armed forces and police veterans group Patriot called the move “too hasty” while activist Fadiah Nadwa Fikri called for caution, stating “emergencies have always been used to expand authoritarian powers”.

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said the military involvement in the fight against Covid-19 would be better placed to boost medical facilities and other capabilities, instead of “patrolling purposes”.

Yesterday, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied rumours that the military was taking over the police’s tasks to enforce the MCO.

Besides soldiers, the government is also mobilising Rela volunteers and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel and local councils.

“In total, the number of personnel mobilised is around 50,000, including police, soldiers, Rela and MMEA, as well as local council enforcement officers,” said Ismail Sabri.

Elaborating further, Affendi said the government had made a proper decision by roping in the army.

He said the armed forces agreed to focus at the high-risk locations such as morning markets and supermarkets which congregated by the consumers who failed to observe social distancing.

He urged the public not to be easily influenced by the fake information, images, video clips or audio clips which showed the armed forces being mobilised in a larger scale or engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

This not only spread untruth on how the MCO was enforced but also created panic among the public, he said. – MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.

 

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle