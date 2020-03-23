BOMBSHELL – ‘EPICENTRE’ MALAYSIA IN TERRIBLE DANGER & STUCK! THE LONGER MUHYIDDIN’S INCOMPETENT ‘SUPREMACY’ GOVT STAYS IN POWER – THE MORE COVID-19 WILL ENTRENCH & THE LONGER THE COUNTRY WILL BE FORCED TO STAY IN LOCKDOWN – WHILE ITS ECONOMY TURNS INTO A BLOODBATH

There are reasons why the world, with the exception of Singapore and Indonesia, has refused to recognise the backdoor government of Muhyiddin Yassin. Besides not democratically elected by the people through the ballot box, a government seized using coup normally consists of not only a corrupt regime, but also incredible dumb leaders.

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba is one classic example of a dumb leader in the Muhyiddin government. In less than a month since the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government snatched power from Pakatan Harapan government, people can see clearly the difference between Adham Baba and previous health minister – Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Adham Baba, a so-called doctor who obtained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from Universiti Malaya in 1987, has become the epicentre of jokes when he appeared on a TV programme – RTM Bicara Naratif – on Thursday (March 19) night and lectured Malaysians on how to “kill Covid-19 coronavirus”. Yes, the health minister has found a way to kill the bloody virus.

According to the genius doctor, the virus which has left a trail of destruction around the world is vulnerable to heat. Therefore, he advised people to drink warm water to “flush” virus down to the stomach and voila, the digestive acids will kill the Coronavirus. He said – “The virus will go down (the oesophagus) and when it reaches the stomach which has acids, the virus dies. That’s how we eliminate the virus.”

The health minister, whose involvement in politics began in 1991 when he joined UMNO political party, talked as if his knowledge stopped at basic biology text books at secondary school (primary school if you study in Singapore) and never graduated. Based on his logic, the digestive acid appeared like Holy water that can kill all types of bacteria and virus.

If that is true, human beings should not fall sick due to food poisoning or diarrhea simply because any types of virus, let alone bacteria, would have been eliminated once they reaches the stomach. Perhaps the health minister should suggest that a Coronavirus patient be turned upside down and better still, be shaken like cocktails to wash all internal organs with the powerful stomach acids.

There’s a reason why when the novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (aka 2019-nCoV) was first reported by China on December 31, 2019, the case was identified as “respiratory illness” – not “digestive illness”. Did Adham Baba study about basic body systems such as respiratory, digestive, circulatory, muscular, nervous and skeletal systems, which are covered in the primary school syllabus?

Any primary students can tell you that flushing water down into your stomach only involves the digestive system, not respiratory system. Throat, nose, windpipe, chest and lungs are some of the organs of the respiratory system which the Covid-19 infiltrated and infected. Perhaps Dr Adham should also suggest flushing warm water from the nose all the way to other respiratory organs too.

Chances are the half-baked Dr Adham Baba had probably received such tips from social media, which among other things also suggested that Coronavirus can be cured with cocaine and even by drinking bleach. Yes, Malaysians should thank God that the Muhyiddin’s health ministry did not recommend drinking Clorox as a way to disinfect and sanitize the virus.

It’s already a miracle that the health minister did not suggest eating truckloads of durian because the odor of the fruit stinks so much that it would keep the pathogen miles away. It’s also funny that the health minister did not suggest drinking beer, wine or liquor as a way to get the virus drunk and inactive. His claim was so silly that UK-based Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri had to debunk it.

But the silly idea of drinking water to protect one against Covid-19 was just the appetiser. The incompetency of the health minister started a day earlier when he proudly declared on March 19 that there were already signs of an improvement, or a “plateau”, in the number of Coronavirus cases. He shot his mouth off too early, obviously trying to gain some political brownie points.

He saw the number of cases declining from 190, 125, 120 to 117 and thereafter to 110 as signs of a plateau because the curve has started to flatten. He said – “Even though there is an increase in the number of new cases, the number has been around the same over the past four days. If it is still spreading, it (the curve) will show an increase, like in some countries in Europe, where it is still increasing.”

When the simpleton Health Minister Adham prematurely concluded that Malaysia was out of the woods on March 19, the country already registered its first 3 deaths. His toxic mouth saw a subsequent spike in Coronavirus cases when 130 (March 20) and 153 (March 21) cases were reported. On March 22, there were 123 cases, but the death toll has since jumped to 10 people.

As of Sunday (March 22), Malaysia has 1,306 Covid-19 cases, out of which 62%, or 820 cases involved members from the Sri Petaling Mosque’s “Tabligh” group, which held its religious gathering at Masjid Jamek from February 28 and March 1. The massive rally was attended by an estimated 16,000 people, of which about 14,500 were Malaysians while the rest were foreigners from around the region.

Clearly, the health ministry had overlooked the fact that when 190 new cases popped on March 15, it was just the beginning. Even until today, the authorities have not managed to trace, let alone force all those religious fanatics involved in the “Tabligh” gathering to come forward so that they can be tested for the Coronavirus. Tons of people could have been infected since 3 weeks ago.

The government also conveniently forgets that the number of cases actually depends on the number of testings or screenings. The more tests you carry out, the higher number of cases can be detected. Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah admitted that the country can only carry out 3,500 testings a day now. In comparison, South Korea can screen up to 20,000 people a day.

To make matters worse, when the clueless Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared a lockdown 6 days ago (March 16), the backdoor government had forgotten that such action would send people packing and traveling back to their respective hometown nationwide. The Higher Education Ministry then cleverly shut down all public and private universities, effectively chased all students out of campus.

By the time the education ministry realised their mistake and made a U-turn, it was too late as tens of thousands of students were crowded at transportation hubs, waiting to catch their buses and trains to go back “kampung (hometown)”. Had the Health Minister Adham Baba taken into consideration the sudden spread of Coronavirus from urban cities to rural area when he told all and sundry about his silly plateau?

On the contrary, the country has yet to see the worst of the pandemic. It’s one thing that ordinary folks are frustrated without access to basic protection like affordable face masks or sanitizers. It’s another thing that the country is being run by a battalion of incompetent, corrupt and clueless leaders like Adham Baba. You can bet your last dollar that the lockdown will be extended after March 31.

The supply chains are falling apart because Muhyddin government can’t differentiate between essential industries and its dependency on non-essential industries to ensure a smooth delivery system to the consumers. There will be suspicions, distrust and even chaos when food supply gets cut off because the backdoor government is incapable of handling a crisis of such magnitude.

FINANCE TWITTER

