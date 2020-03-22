FIRST SIGN ‘LOCKDOWN’ WILL BE EXTENDED TO APRIL? HEALTH D-G EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO CARRY OUT 16,000 SCREENINGS BY NEXT MONTH

PUTRAJAYA — The Health Ministry expects to be able to carry out 16,000 Covid-19 screenings a day by April compared to just 3,500 now.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that tests are currently being conducted by 18 Health Ministry and five private laboratories.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry will deploy more nurses in states with a very high number of Covid-19 patients like at the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor as well as recall retired specialist doctors and nurses.

— Bernama

