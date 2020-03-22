BAD NEWS FOR MUHYIDDIN-AZMIN COMBO – MAHATHIR TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19: NOT BAD FOR A 94-YEAR-OLD!

DR Mahathir Mohamad has tested negative for Covid-19 but will continue to observe the 14-day quarantine.

“The health test was negative for Covid-19 and he has been cleared,” an aide to the former prime minister told The Star.

“However, Dr Mahathir will continue to observe the 14-day self-quarantine,” the aide said.

Dr Mahathir took the test and isolated himself after coming into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who tested positive for the virus.

The DAP lawmaker was in close contact with Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who also tested positive for the virus on March 2.

On Thursday, Dr Mahathir told TV3’s Buletin Utama that he was in self-quarantine after coming into close contact with Dr Yii.

He told TV3 that it was important to be disciplined during such a crisis.

“In order to address this problem (Covid-19), we need to be disciplined. We must self-quarantine at home for 14 days and that will reduce the possibility of spreading the virus to other people.

“Now, I am just at home. I cannot go out and I cannot meet people. But it is not that hard for me,” the former prime minister said.

Malaysia reported another death today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10.

Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest case was a 74-year-old Malaysian man from the tabligh cluster.

The man, identified as patient 259, was admitted to Penang General Hospital on March 13.

As of 12pm today, an additional 123 cases of Covid-19 have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 1,306.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

