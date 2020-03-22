‘TWITCHING’ HISHAM GETS ON MALAYSIANS’ NERVES – TRYING TO SHOW OFF HE’S ON THE BALL WHEN HE IS NOT – WITH COMMENTS & VIDEOS THAT DO NOT MAKE ANY DIFFERENCE TO THE COVID-19 WAR

Malaysia’s close foreign relations in a boon amid virus crisis, says minister

MALAYSIA’S close relations with many countries has made it easier for the country to receive assistance in the fight against the increasingly alarming Covid-19 outbreak, said Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein.

He said in the current situation Malaysia is not only about helping other countries but also being open to receiving assistance from anyone.

“Wisma Putra, for example, is in constant communication with the Chinese government. Based on the close relations, the Chinese government did not hesitate to provide us with medical equipment such as face masks, hand sanitisers, Covid-19 test kits and protective equipment for the use of our front-liners,” he said in a statement today.

He said Malaysia is also working closely with neighbouring countries such as Indonesia to share information and to help identify Malaysians who attended a tabligh gathering in the republic.

Malaysia is also partnering with Singapore to assist Malaysians who work there but are affected by the movement-control order (MCO), and to keep in touch with the counterparts in the Middle East for assistance in combating Covid-19, he said.

“Personally, I did not expect Malaysia to receive such assistance from many countries. I also believe it is not because I am the foreign minister.

“But because of their recognition and respect towards Malaysia and consider Malaysia as a close partner in the international community,” he said.

Hishammuddin also urged the public to be disciplined and united in obeying the MCO with the aim of reducing movement to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is pointless for Malaysia to receive a lot of assistance, when at the same time, there are those disobeying government’s orders,” he said.

He added that the Foreign Ministry is also trying to bring home Malaysians still stranded abroad, despite the fact that there are those who disagree fearing increased Covid-19 risks.

“The country belongs to them. They have the right to return home at any time. However, I also want to remind those who are being brought home, once they arrive in Malaysia they must obey the MCO,” he said. – Bernama

MEMO #4 to Hishammuddin: Can’t he stop twitching? Has he narcissistic tendencies that an aide is forced to take videos of him?

The caption beneath his post reads:- Called Ambassador Bai Tian of China 🇨🇳 to thank him personally on behalf of the Malaysian Government and people for the assistance rendered by the Chinese Government. Just 3 days ago, I wrote a letter to my counterpart HE Wang Yi, Foreign Minister for the People’s Republic of China for medical equipment to help us combat #COVID19. Today, they sent the first shipment to Hospital Sungai Buloh! Truly incredible how fast this has happened. On behalf of the Malaysian Government and people, thank you.

Hishammuddin with wild hormones in his younger days

Why won’t Hishammuddin stop twitching?

Has he got a bladder problem?

Why doesn’t he just go and relieve himself if that is why his legs are twitching?

Or does he suffer from a nervous disorder?

By the way, what about the helicopters which were purchased during his tenure as the Minister of Defence, under disgraced Najib Abdul Razak?

The 1st phase of the order was not delivered in July 2017- which was already a 2-year lead time since it was signed in Nov 2015.

Now he says it will be delivered by the end of the year.

Err…. which year?

What about the dodgy MINDEF land deals? – https://www.mariammokhtar.com/

-BERNAMA / https://www.mariammokhtar.com/

