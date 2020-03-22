ONLY 12,500 ATTENDED DEADLY TABLIGH EVENT, NOT 16,000 – ORGANIZER NOW WHINES AS THE NATION POINTS THE FINGER AT THEM FOR COVID-19 SPREAD – EVEN AS BUNG MOKTAR DRESSED ONLY IN SWIMMING TRUNKS RELAXES IN HIS LUXURY HOUSE & TELLS THE PEOPLE TO ‘STAY AT HOME’

KUALA LUMPUR — The organiser of the tabligh event which has contributed to five deaths from Covid-19 so far has disputed the total number of its attendees, claiming there were only around 12,500 instead of 16,000 as estimated by Putrajaya.

In a statement yesterday, the leadership of Markaz Dakwah dan Tabligh Malaysia said its number is based on its data division which did the calculation to handle logistics of the event, such as for food and accommodation of the attendees.

“The calculation of around 12,500 is not a new number, but it has been the routine of the Data Division for many years,” its council member Abdullah Cheong said.

“The total number of attendees that has been quoted by many was around 16,000 people This number did not come from our party.”

Abdullah said the official data of Seri Petaling Mosque on February 29 showed that the number included those who performed Maghrib prayer that evening, including foreign attendees and its crew members.

That was the highest number of the crowd it recorded, it said.

It also claimed that there were around 1,600 foreigners, tallying with the MOH’s estimate of 1,500 people.

Abdullah said “100 per cent” of them have returned home to their respective countries.

“Based on MOH’s report, as at March 19, around 10,500 attendees have undergone tests. This means only 500 local attendees have not been tested,” he said.

It also insisted that it has given its full cooperation to Putrajaya, and has directed all of the attendees to get tested, through its 28 branches.

Health authorities have continued pleading with attendees of the tabligh ijtimak event, held at the Jamek Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1, to seek testing for Covid-19.

It is believed that thousands of the attendees are refugees and undocumented migrants who are concerned they may be detained for immigration offences if they come forth.

The Health Ministry said earlier today that they will not disclose any patient information to third parties, in yet another attempt to convince the holdouts from the tabligh cluster to come forth for testing.

After the early success in containing the first wave of Covid-19 infections, Malaysia has experienced a sharp rise in cases, hundreds of which have been connected to the tabligh event.

Malaysia reported another 153 Covid-19 infections yesterday to bring the country’s total to 1,183.

Cool in pool, Bung Moktar reminds people to stay put at home

Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin is seen at Umno headquarters after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, March 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR — Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin has urged the public today to heed the movement control order (MCO) and stay at home, while lounging in his swimming pool.

In a video posted on his Twitter account yesterday, Bung Moktar could be seen wearing black swimming pants in a portable swimming pool, likely at his residence.

“Activities from home continues. Today is Day 4 of the MCO for humans, so that we don’t congregate with one another.

“Abide by the rule until this March 31. Remembers, lives matter,” Bung said.

Last week, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said if the nation does not abide by the MCO set by the ministry, a third wave of a Covid-19 outbreak could occur in the country.

Malaysia is in the fifth day of the two-week MCO that is in effect until March 31 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

MALAY MAIL

